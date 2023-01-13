Cork drivers will stay in the slow lane as long as infrastructure is stuck in first gear

It may come as no surprise to many motorists that Cork has been ranked the 71st-worst city in the world for traffic congestion.
A new international report calculates that motorists in the city each lost an average of 68 hours stuck in traffic last year.
Unfortunately, it seems that in the short term, things will get worse before they get better. For now, traffic chaos will reign supreme in Cork City as flow changes introduced as part of the MacCurtain St Public Transport Scheme are set to be in place until September.
The new traffic arrangements are vital in delivering the overall transport strategy in the area, according to head of infrastructure, Gerry O’Beirne.
In the meantime, motorists are fed up and frustrated with sitting in traffic.
Perpetual traffic jams have an impact on businesses in the city, and on the tourism industry. A reputation as a gridlocked city is not something that appeals to visitors — or locals for that matter.
With the MacCurtain St Public Transport Scheme, the City Centre Movement Strategy, the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, and Bus Connects all afoot, it is clear there is much work to be done.