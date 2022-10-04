Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Ireland 'obliged' to build naval capacity to protect underwater cables and pipelines: There is a pressing need to build naval capacity to protect underwater energy and communication pipelines and cables vital for Ireland’s national security, experts have said. >>READ MORE.

Government to approve major overhaul of An Bord Pleanála: The Government will on Tuesday approve a major overhaul in the function of the embattled An Bord Pleanála, including how board members are appointed. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Delay takes the good out of goodwill gesture to Ireland's frontline workers: What started as a way to honour healthcare staff now looks like a measly half-hearted afterthought — and it's still not been paid >>READ MORE.

Minister asks Garda boss to examine use of anti-social behaviour orders: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to examine the use of anti-social behaviour orders (Asbo) in a bid to crack down on the scenes of antisocial behaviour witnessed in parts of the country in recent weeks. >>READ MORE.

Primary school students shine with podcast on very rare Cork republican silverware: Meet the young students whose podcast has brought the remarkable story of Cork republican silverware to life. >>READ MORE.

Apple gets the go-ahead for major expansion of Cork campus: Cork City Council has granted permission to Apple Operations Europe Limited for the construction of a four-storey office block on lands a the Hollyhill Industrial Estate, adjacent to its existing premises. >>READ MORE.

Matt Doherty's days at Spurs look numbered after brutal Conte putdown: Matt Doherty’s days at Tottenham appear to be numbered after Antonio Conte publicly ridiculed him during a press conference ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Eintract Frankfurt. >>READ MORE.

'A male carer can be just as safe, caring, and responsible': Would you hire a male nanny?: Jonathan deBurca Butler looks at the advantages of having a manny — and the reasons why they're a rare breed >>READ MORE.

10 TV shows for October: The Bear, Gangs of London, White Lotus...: A selection of some of the best new TV and streaming options for the month ahead >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy and rather damp with outbreaks of rain through much of the day.

Widespread outbreaks of rain will continue through much of tonight, heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.