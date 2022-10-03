Apple gets the go-ahead for major expansion of Cork campus

New four-storey building could accommodate up to 1,300 extra workers
A computer-generated image of the planned expansion to the Apple campus in Hollyhill, Cork.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 16:37
Kevin O'Neill

Apple has been granted permission for the construction of a new office development in Cork.

Cork City Council has granted permission to Apple Operations Europe Limited for the construction of a four-storey office block on lands a the Hollyhill Industrial Estate, adjacent to its existing premises.

The new four-storey building could accommodate up to 1,300 extra workers. Apple has operated on the north side of Cork city since the 1980s and currently employs 6,000 people at offices in Hollyhill, Lavitt's Quay and Horgan's Quay.

The proposed office building will be constructed within the existing car park and will connect to an existing office building known as ‘HH4’ to the southeast by way of a cantilevered link corridor at the first-floor level resulting in façade amendments and internal reconfigurations to the existing ‘HH4’ building.

A central pedestrian avenue will also be provided between the existing and proposed building. The proposed development includes a single-storey commute hub building providing bicycle/scooter parking, storage and staff facilities serving the wider Apple campus.

A new surface car park on lands to the north of the David McCarthy Road is proposed to accommodate the relocation of the displaced car parking spaces resultant from the construction of the proposed office building and provision of additional car parking spaces.

