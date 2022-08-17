Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Mostly dry and bright to start, though a few light showers may linger in the east and northeast.
Cloud will then build from the west from this afternoon onwards, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western areas by evening.
Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C degrees, warmest in the southeast, with light to moderate northerly winds, gradually backing southerly.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.