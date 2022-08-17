Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Fuel excise reduction to be extended as part of €8bn cost of living budget package: The emergency reduction to fuel excise will be extended well into next year, as part of the €8bn-plus budget day plans to ease the burden the rising cost of living is having on families. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí arrest man, 50s, in connection with murder of woman in Killarney: A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Monday. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Reform of An Bord Pleanála must amount to more than mere spin and promises: The minister is talking tough about issues at An Bord Pleanála. Let’s see how serious the Government’s attempt to reform it will be. >>READ MORE.

Ireland's binding greenhouse targets now 'fanciful' after 20% rise in emissions: Any notion that Ireland can reach the legally required 51% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is now fanciful, it has been claimed after it emerged emissions rose by 20% in the first quarter of this year. >>READ MORE.

A hundred thousand welcomes but not much infrastructure: Ukrainian journalist Polina Bashkina spoke to some of her compatriots about their experiences of the Irish welcome. >>READ MORE.

Oil price drop promises inflation relief but Gazprom warning pushes gas higher: The state-owned Russian company has warned its current prices could jump by almost 60% this winter. >>READ MORE.

'Two refs, no frees yet, it must be history' - Irish sport greats line out for return of all-star game: A star-studded cast lined out for the Hurling for Cancer Research event this evening. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Feel confident and achieve 'skintentment' with these hacks: Contentment or “skintentment” is not always a linear path — here are some tips and tricks to help you along the way. >>READ MORE.

John Creedon hits the road with tales from Arlene Foster, and women of Beara: The new run of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland takes the presenter from Fermanagh to his own ancestral roots in West Cork. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly dry and bright to start, though a few light showers may linger in the east and northeast.

Cloud will then build from the west from this afternoon onwards, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western areas by evening.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C degrees, warmest in the southeast, with light to moderate northerly winds, gradually backing southerly.

