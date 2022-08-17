Ireland's binding greenhouse targets now 'fanciful' after 20% rise in emissions

Any notion that Ireland can reach the legally required 51% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is now fanciful, it has been claimed, after it emerged emissions rose by 20% in the first quarter of this year.

Eurostat said the hike in emissions in Ireland compared to the first three months of 2021 was the third highest in the EU. Only Bulgaria and Malta had higher increases.

The statistics body said while the rises are largely due to the effect of the economic rebound after an emergence from the pandemic, the rise in Ireland’s emissions is markedly higher than many other countries. The Netherlands and Finland recorded a decrease in emissions in the first quarter of 2022 while Europe still remains below the level of emissions recorded pre-Covid in 2019.

This latest data, which does not include a sector-by-sector breakdown of emissions for Ireland, comes after the recent warning from the Environmental Protection Agency that data for 2021 is a “cause for concern in relation to Ireland’s binding carbon budget targets”.

It said deep emission cuts are required in the coming years to stay within current budgets.

It also comes after tension in the Coalition over sectoral emission targets, particularly in agriculture. The sectoral targets, announced last month by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue followed talks on how much farmers should have to contribute to climate-change measures.

These targets do not meet the 51% requirement as set out by law, but the Government hopes further reductions can be found through change of land use and new technologies.

Read More Irish Examiner view: We are treading on very thin ice

Environmental journalist John Gibbons said “after this massive political fuss about getting people to engage in this process, what [the Eurostat figures] show us is we’re going in exactly the wrong direction”.

He said car dependency in Ireland is a huge problem which may have contributed to this rise. He said there is a need for ministers to be honest with individual sectors about what is needed to cut emissions.

“Policies locked in years ago have brought us onto this pathway,” he said. “The notion that we’re in any way on target to meet 51% emissions reduction by 2030 is fanciful. All things going well, the EPA have said we’re on track for 28%. How are we even going to manage that?”