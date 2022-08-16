Murder investigation launched following discovery of body of woman, 75, in Killarney 

The body of Miriam Burns was discovered at her house in Killarney

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 17:08
Rebecca Laffan

A murder investigation has been launched by gardaí in Kerry following the discovery of a body of a woman aged 75 in Killarney on Monday.

Miriam Burns was found dead in her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, Co Kerry, at approximately 1.15pm yesterday.

A post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons according to a garda spokesperson.

"An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer," continued the spokesperson. 

It was added that a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remains preserved at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, August 12, and 1pm on Monday, August 15, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

