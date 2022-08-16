The Skin Nerd: Feel confident from head to toe and achieve 'skintentment' with these hacks

A recent study has found that women over forty are finding new confidence and contentment in ageing. This shift is said to have been influenced by a change in attitude brought on by the Covid pandemic. ‘The Power in Ageing’ report by Avon revealed that three in five women in the UK said that they feel their confidence is improving as they age, with over half agreeing that ageing is not something to fear. As someone who strives to empower hoomans to become more confident in their skin, this truly is music to my ears. Contentment or “skintentment” as we call it, is not always a linear path. If you are not quite there yet, here are some tips and tricks to help you on your journey.

Wake up your complexion

Tiredness can be draining for the most upbeat of hoomans, so prioritise getting enough sleep to properly revitalise your body every night. Take time to get into a soothing evening skincare regime: if you are showing signs of fatigue, depuff your face and under eye area with a jade roller to aid lymphatic drainage before applying a caffeine-rich serum or under-eye cream for a brightening boost.

Invest in key ingredients

Trends are fun but look for science-backed ingredients to ensure you are spending your skincare budget wisely. Studies have proven that over 80% of skin ageing can be attributed to the sun’s rays. This fact, together with UV exposure being a leading cause of skin cancer makes SPF a non-negotiable when it comes to daily skincare. Other crucial skinvestments include vitamin C, which can be incorporated into your morning regime to brighten any signs of fatigue and address pigmentation and vitamin A, which is ideal for use in your evening skincare regime. Vitamin A is an anti-ageing hero thanks to its key antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are clinically proven to help acne, fine lines, oiliness and hyperpigmentation. I recommend Skingredients Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum as a perfect introduction to vitamin A for hoomans (apart from mamas-to-be and those with sensitive skin). Containing retinyl palmitate, the gentler, fattier derivative of vitamin A, Skin Protein boosts skin renewal at cellular level whilst helping you avoid side effects of more potent retinoids.

Pamper your hands

The face, neck and hands often show the first signs of ageing because they’re the most exposed to the elements. A rich, hydrating hand cream is a daily must-have, as is a high factor SPF for protecting against UV exposure. I always use any leftover vitamin A product that I’ve used on my face on my hands as a pro-ageing treat, which minimises product wastage and ensures that my hands are getting the same benefits as my face.

Target your changing bits

Ageing is natural, beautiful, and completely inevitable, but if you do have a part of your body that is getting you down, there are options you can explore to address them. Sagging can be a common concern as we age. Pro-ageing skincare ingredients such as vitamin A can have a tightening effect on mild skin laxity, but professional skin treatments might give better results when treating moderate skin sagging. Micro-needling treatment is fabulous for combating skin sagging. The tiny needles trigger a wound healing response and stimulate the release of growth factors, which in turn induces the production of collagen and elastin.

Remember your feet

Feet are often neglected until they are forced into the spotlight in the summer. Treat them to an exfoliating mask and paint your nails in a bold, mood-boosting shade such as Essie Gel Couture 240 Model Citizen Nail Polish or OPI Nail Lacquer in Got Myself Into A Jam-Balaya if pink isn’t your thing.

Go for glow

Exposing the often hidden body parts in summer clothes can make us all anxious at times, but ensuring that your skin is smooth and glowing can be a welcome confidence boost. Body creams that contain exfoliating acids such as salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) or glycolic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid) are the key to smooth limbs as they gently buff away dead skin cells without irritating the skin. I like Frank Body Smoothing AHA Body Lotion, which contains lactic and glycolic acids to both clear and soften the skin.

Speak to a professional

Longer-term conditions such as acne and rosacea have been found to influence mood and feelings of self-esteem, so it is important to speak to a trusted professional, who will help you to devise a plan to manage your skin. Many skin conditions are also medical ones and therefore a trip to your GP should be your first port of call.

The Nerdie Pick

Pestle & Mortar Balance is an Irish-made fine-misting magnesium facial spritz.

Perk up tired skin in a flash with Pestle & Mortar’s Balance Fresh Facial Mist, which has been helping me to look and feel ready to face the day during a particularly busy spell! Regular readers of this column will know that I like to keep a spritz on hand to revitalise my complexion throughout the day, and this refreshing formula is great for hydrating and protecting against environmental pollution. Enriched with Irish magnesium, amino acids and plant extracts, this skin-calming blend brings a pocket of peace for my skin and mind during the most jam-packed of days.