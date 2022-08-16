The Skin Nerd: Feel confident from head to toe and achieve 'skintentment' with these hacks

Perk up tired skin in a flash with Pestle & Mortar’s Balance Fresh Facial Mist, which has been helping me to look and feel ready to face the day during a particularly busy spell! Regular readers of this column will know that I like to keep a spritz on hand to revitalise my complexion throughout the day, and this refreshing formula is great for hydrating and protecting against environmental pollution. Enriched with Irish magnesium, amino acids and plant extracts, this skin-calming blend brings a pocket of peace for my skin and mind during the most jam-packed of days.