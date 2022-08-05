Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, August 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

8AM DASHBOARD

Nine stories highlighted on the irishexaminer.com home page:

Brother and sister drown as man’s son looks on from Kerry beach: A brother and sister died in a swimming tragedy in Kerry as the man’s shocked teenage son looked on from the beach. >>READ MORE.

Fears for Irish businesses as Britain heads for year-long recession: Irish food and agri-businesses are bracing themselves for the impact of a year-long recession in Britain, which represents 30% of their export market. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: Presidential couple can’t keep testing outer limits of the office: Both President Higgins and his wife are fully aware of the constraints that apply to speaking out on such issues. >>READ MORE.

China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi: US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing American officials from travelling there. >>READ MORE.

Energy regulator inundated with complaints about price hikes: Customers dealing with massive hikes in their energy bills have inundated the energy regulator with complaints. >>READ MORE.

Ring of Kerry Dooks seaside home one of Kerry's dearest at €1.35m: Top quality A2 rated Buncar House is just two years old and is one of Kerry's dearest private homes on the market. >>READ MORE.

D erek Lyng succeeds Brian Cody as Cats boss, Kilkenny chiefs confirm: Brian Cody’s former selector and outgoing U20 boss Derek Lyng has been named as the 11-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager’s successor in Kilkenny. >>READ MORE.

Laethanta Saoire: Victoria Kennefick on Divine Rapture and living next door to Brando: The final instalment of our summer series recalls the excitement in East Cork when a bunch of Hollywood A-listers arrived to film the ill-fated Divine Rapture >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Even better than the real thing? Life as a Bono lookalike: It might not be a bad way to make a living, but then people get confused and start telling you their problems. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will start with sunny spells and a few showers, heaviest in Ulster. The showers should die away through the afternoon leaving long spells of sunshine, hazier though in the southwest.

