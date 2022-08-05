Energy regulator inundated with complaints about price hikes 

Customers dealing with massive hikes in their energy bills have inundated the energy regulator with complaints.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has said it received 2,800 'contacts' from customers in the first three months of the year. That is 52% more than in the last quarter of 2021 and 78% more than in the first three months of 2021.

The regulator said among the main issues contributing to the spike were complaints about high energy prices and price increases, as well as difficulty with contacting the suppliers and long waiting times to get through.

By company, there was a 131% increase between the end of 2021 and the first three months of this year in the number of contacts made about Electric Ireland. For SSE Airtricity the increase was 127%.

Households have seen their annual bills increasing by hundreds of euro. Already this year, all the main suppliers have raised their prices, with more hikes possible before the end of the year.

CRU said: "Account problems and billing issues continue to account for the largest percentage of issues brought to the customer care team by energy customers, particularly considering the on-going energy crisis."

Of the billing issues reported; high bills, changes in tariff, incorrect bills, and problems caused by estimated readings were among the main problems outlined by customers.

Regarding “complex complaints”, where a complainant is referred to CRU for dispute resolution after it exhausted all of the internal supplier procedures, such complaints were up 28% on the same time last year.

Of these complaints, nine in ten were energy-related and the rest related to Irish Water. Bord Gáis Energy, Flogas, and Panda had a high number of complaints in the first three months of this year.

Breaking down by market share, Bord Gáis Energy – which has 21% of the market – accounted for 34% of all the contacts made to CRU in Q1. Electric Ireland, which has 43% of the market, accounted for 29%.

When it comes to complex complaints, Flogas and Panda Power had a disproportionate number, as they accounted for roughly one fifth of such complaints despite having just 2% of the market each.

CRU added: “Prevailing high energy prices have presented new challenges for customers, energy suppliers, and the CRU alike. This, and other changes in the energy and water sector have led to an increase in volume in customers contacting the CRU for information and for assistance.”

The regulator added that a number of contacts it receives are cases where customers reach out to CRU in error instead of their service provider. It said this may be largely driven by customers seeing CRU’s contact details on the back of their bills and mistaking it for their supplier.