Energy regulator inundated with complaints about price hikes 

Energy regulator inundated with complaints about price hikes 

Customers complained about a number of issues, including tariff changes and incorrect bills. Picture: iStock 

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 02:05
Sean Murray

Customers dealing with massive hikes in their energy bills have inundated the energy regulator with complaints.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has said it received 2,800 'contacts' from customers in the first three months of the year. That is 52% more than in the last quarter of 2021 and 78% more than in the first three months of 2021. 

The regulator said among the main issues contributing to the spike were complaints about high energy prices and price increases, as well as difficulty with contacting the suppliers and long waiting times to get through.

By company, there was a 131% increase between the end of 2021 and the first three months of this year in the number of contacts made about Electric Ireland. For SSE Airtricity the increase was 127%.

Households have seen their annual bills increasing by hundreds of euro. Already this year, all the main suppliers have raised their prices, with more hikes possible before the end of the year.

CRU said: "Account problems and billing issues continue to account for the largest percentage of issues brought to the customer care team by energy customers, particularly considering the on-going energy crisis."

Of the billing issues reported; high bills, changes in tariff, incorrect bills, and problems caused by estimated readings were among the main problems outlined by customers. 

Regarding “complex complaints”, where a complainant is referred to CRU for dispute resolution after it exhausted all of the internal supplier procedures, such complaints were up 28% on the same time last year.

Of these complaints, nine in ten were energy-related and the rest related to Irish Water. Bord Gáis Energy, Flogas, and Panda had a high number of complaints in the first three months of this year.

Breaking down by market share, Bord Gáis Energy – which has 21% of the market – accounted for 34% of all the contacts made to CRU in Q1. Electric Ireland, which has 43% of the market, accounted for 29%.

When it comes to complex complaints, Flogas and Panda Power had a disproportionate number, as they accounted for roughly one fifth of such complaints despite having just 2% of the market each.

CRU added: “Prevailing high energy prices have presented new challenges for customers, energy suppliers, and the CRU alike. This, and other changes in the energy and water sector have led to an increase in volume in customers contacting the CRU for information and for assistance.”

The regulator added that a number of contacts it receives are cases where customers reach out to CRU in error instead of their service provider. It said this may be largely driven by customers seeing CRU’s contact details on the back of their bills and mistaking it for their supplier.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Oil firms accused of 'unfettered profiteering' as families struggle

More in this section

Ten hospitalised in crash involving bus and lorry in Offaly Ten hospitalised in crash involving bus and lorry in Offaly
Mountjoy prison death Lessons will be learned from Mountjoy Prison murder, says Helen McEntee 
Missing Persons week launch Garda Commissioner Drew Harris orders special review of Paul Moody case to ‘learn lessons’
#Cost of living#Energy PricesEnergy crisisBillsOrganisation: Bord GáisOrganisation: FlogasOrganisation: Panda PowerOrganisation: SSE AirtricityOrganisation: Electric Ireland
<p>The majority of staff say they do not want  to move to Irish Water, rebranded as Uisce Éireann.  Picture: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie</p>

Siptu-backed water service workers protest in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices