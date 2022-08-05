Box clever: put up your dukes for Ring of Kerry Dooks seaside home - but only if you have €1.35m to splash out 

|
Dooks, Ring of Kerry
|
€1.35 million
|
Size
|
305 sq m (3,250 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
It’s likely most folk who’ll have instant name recognition of Dooks will be golfers, given the links course of that name here since the 19th century.
Others may be families who’ll rate the safe and fairly sheltered sandy beach, near a spit of land that goes halfway out into Dingle Bay, facing another long sandy spit from Inch, reached between Glenbeigh and Killorglin.
Architect-designed Buncar House is among a small handful of homes currently on the Co Kerry residential market priced in excess of €1m. It’s in quite elite, exclusive, and exalted company.
Kerry doesn’t feature much on their portfolio list, and so far, Buncar House isn’t highlighted there yet either.
The Property Price Register also shows two sales with a Buncar address: Buncar Gate Lodge at €325,000 earlier this year, and Buncar Cottage, fetching €225,000 also in 2022, and previously selling in 2014 for a recorded €220,000... So nothing in this price, or size, or quality league to benchmark off.
There are concrete stairs too for absolute solid heft, sound-proofing, and fire resistance even, with a quite traditional lower section — stair spindles and mezzanine, and the second stairs above has a glass side baluster and dark, stained wood steps.
One pride-of-place piece is over the double doors in the hall to the living room, with a painting of a white crane taking flight. It looks to be pure Pauline Bewick (the Glenbeigh-based artist who died just last week, aged in her 80s) but while it is in fact a Bewick, it’s by her daughter Poppy, commissioned some time ago by this property’s owner for his private collection (pic, above).
The 3,250 sq ft detached four-bed home is looking more than comfortable already on its acres of grounds, some recently landscaped with some feature limestone used, the rest quite unchanged from the way they were when the older house was here.
Accommodation for human inhabitants includes three en suite first-floor bedrooms, with very good-quality bathrooms — some bedecked with antique-style furniture, display, and storage — and they, and some of the other rooms, also house mid-20th-century furniture items and seating in an easy mix of old and new.
Then, there’s an optional fourth ground-floor bedroom, sharing a shower bathroom with a guest WC in a Jack & Jill set up. It is equally set up for home office use, just off the main living area. The top/second floor is also is adaptable for many uses, holding two dormer-style rooms, and a further bathroom.
There’s a second reception too, and the kitchen/diner is double aspect, with painted units, double doors to a patio and has a large range cooker.