Derek Lyng succeeds Brian Cody as Cats boss, Kilkenny chiefs confirm 

Six-time All-Ireland SHC winner and former Kilkenny selector Derek Lyng has been ratified as the county’s new senior hurling manager for the next three years.

Emeralds man Lyng, 44, brought the U20s to an All-Ireland title against Limerick in May. He won two All-Irelands as a selector working alongside Brian Cody in 2014 and ‘15 during six-year spell before switching to the under-age grade.