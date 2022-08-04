Derek Lyng succeeds Brian Cody as Cats boss, Kilkenny chiefs confirm 

Six-time All-Ireland SHC winner and former Kilkenny selector Derek Lyng has been ratified as the county’s new senior hurling manager for the next three years.
Emeralds man Lyng, 44, brought the U20s to an All-Ireland title against Limerick in May. He won two All-Irelands as a selector working alongside Brian Cody in 2014 and ‘15 during six-year spell before switching to the under-age grade.
In his third year as U20 manager, the win over Limerick was a surprise one. His selectors were former Kilkenny stars Peter Barry and Michael Rice but his management team has yet to be confirmed.
In a statement this evening, Kilkenny GAA announced: “Following Thursday night's meeting of Kilkenny County Board, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager. A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later.
“Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin. Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and Niall the very best of luck during the season ahead. The County Board will not be issuing any further statement.”