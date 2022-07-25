Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, July 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Rather cloudy and a little breezy this morning with scattered showers according to Met Eireann.
"It will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated. Brightening up later too with better sunny spells developing."
Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease mostly light by evening, with highest temperatures of 20 degrees in the southeast.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.