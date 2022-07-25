Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, July 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Process for An Bord Pleanála appointments 'must change', says Taoiseach: The process for appointing members of An Bord Pleanála must change, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, as he admitted that the probes into the planning watchdog “worry” him. >>READ MORE.

Agricultural carbon emissions cut to be 25% 'at the very maximum': Cuts to agricultural carbon emissions will be 24% or 25% “at the very maximum”, despite Green Party demands they go to 30%.>>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: Government faces a full-on farmer revolt if emissions issue is pushed too far: Coalition ministers are juggling the percentages but new carbon emission limits are likely to be set at 25% 'at the very maximum'. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar is likely to reshuffle the Cabinet when he resumes taoiseach's office in December: Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is likely to avoid spilling any blood in his reshuffle later this year, but will seek to move people to different portfolios, senior Government sources have said. >>READ MORE.

West Cork dredging waste to be transported 200km away by truck: The environmental implications surrounding the removal of waste material from a Cork harbour by truck to Portlaoise, were called into question during a recent meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Committee. >>READ MORE.

Revealed: The secrets of how to paint your home like a pro: With the price and downright rarity of all trades escalating by the hour, interior paintwork remains a weekend adventure that most able-bodied, DIY warriors can dive into room-by-room. >>READ MORE.

Padraic Joyce laments late free awarded against Galway: Padraic Joyce hit out at the decision to award Kerry a free with the scores tied late in the All-Ireland final, claiming it was a wrong call that cost Galway.>>READ MORE.

Fair City's Matthew O'Brien: I have nightmares about not getting to set on time: 'I cry a lot. And at very obscure things'. >>READ MORE.

Dáithí Ó Sé: I took a bath every Sunday evening before Love/Hate started: Presenter Dáithí Ó Sé tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some biographies he admires, the music he listened to growing up, and why Love/Hate saw him taking an early bath every Sunday evening. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rather cloudy and a little breezy this morning with scattered showers according to Met Eireann.

"It will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening as showers become isolated. Brightening up later too with better sunny spells developing."

Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease mostly light by evening, with highest temperatures of 20 degrees in the southeast.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.