Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, in the swiftest exodus of refugees this century (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Russia claims to have seized key strategic port city as UN says over 1m have now fled Ukraine: Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion.

Ireland set to purchase two warships from New Zealand: The government is set to shortly announce a deal to purchase two warships from New Zealand to bolster the country's maritime security while the Naval Service has gone into overdrive to recruit more personnel to fill its depleted ranks.

Tania Reut: 'We grew up in the war narrative. We didn't believe it could return': We grew up thinking that the most terrifying thing in the world had happened in the 1940s and would never return.

Kildare man who lost eye in Bosnia heading to fight in Ukraine: An Irishman who lost his eye while fighting in Bosnia is once again putting himself in the line of fire as he prepares to travel to Ukraine and take on Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Gardaí had to pepper spray man who refused to leave Cork social welfare office: Staff at the social welfare office in Cork city had to call gardaí because a man refused to leave and officers ended up having to pepper spray the man and carry him out because he would not walk.

Planners lodge application for 600-plus homes at former CMP Dairy site in Cork: Developers have submitted fresh plans to An Bord Pleanála for over 600 new homes at the former CMP Dairy site on the Kinsale Road in Cork.

Davy Fitzgerald: When I’m involved, it’s ‘sure look at that lunatic': Davy Fitzgerald famously asked the Wexford County Board for 160 sliotars for his first night training the county’s hurlers. And reminded them he’d need the same the second night, and the night after that.

World Book Day: Irish authors and others pick their favourite homegrown and international reads: Looking for a book? Perhaps you'll find something in our contributors' selections

Let's Talk: Money-saving tips for parents to cut the cost of communions and confirmations: Bouncy castles and wallets at the ready. Communion and Confirmation season is about to begin.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Most of the country will have a dry day with spells of spring sunshine.

However, some showers will affect parts of the west and southwest, extending into the midlands by evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.