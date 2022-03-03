Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion.
The government is set to shortly announce a deal to purchase two warships from New Zealand to bolster the country's maritime security while the Naval Service has gone into overdrive to recruit more personnel to fill its depleted ranks.
We grew up thinking that the most terrifying thing in the world had happened in the 1940s and would never return.
An Irishman who lost his eye while fighting in Bosnia is once again putting himself in the line of fire as he prepares to travel to Ukraine and take on Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Staff at the social welfare office in Cork city had to call gardaí because a man refused to leave and officers ended up having to pepper spray the man and carry him out because he would not walk.
Developers have submitted fresh plans to An Bord Pleanála for over 600 new homes at the former CMP Dairy site on the Kinsale Road in Cork.
Davy Fitzgerald famously asked the Wexford County Board for 160 sliotars for his first night training the county’s hurlers. And reminded them he’d need the same the second night, and the night after that.
Bouncy castles and wallets at the ready. Communion and Confirmation season is about to begin.
Most of the country will have a dry day with spells of spring sunshine.
However, some showers will affect parts of the west and southwest, extending into the midlands by evening.
