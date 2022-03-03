Davy Fitzgerald: When I’m involved, it’s ‘sure look at that lunatic'

Davy Fitzgerald famously asked the Wexford County Board for 160 sliotars for his first night training the county’s hurlers. And reminded them he’d need the same the second night, and the night after that.

It was sorted, a drop in the oceans poured into preparing men’s teams at the top of the game.

One thing Fitzgerald has quickly taken into account as Cork camogie coach is a need to cut his cloth differently to employ similar methods.

“I’ve been 30 years in top-level hurling, now I’m at top-level camogie, and I’m enjoying it, but it’s way different.

“You’d have a big budget to try and mind if you went to a top senior hurling team. But your budget is cut to shreds in this. You’ve to try and do your best, come up with ways of doing things, or get money for them.”

Yesterday’s announcement that Kearys will sponsor all Cork's camogie teams for three years will help. A new jersey, in collaboration with O’Neills, has been released. It follows new deals inked by Galway and Tipperary, another indicator the sponsorship sector is spotting value in women’s sport.

“I know Cork had a good sponsorship deal with Blackbee but it’s just going to help things going forward. In fairness to Kearys, having dealt with them, they’re mad for the girls to get more exposure, to help out as much as they can. There is a big gap and this will help bridge it a bit better.

“I’ve seen how hard the girls train. Their skill levels are incredible. They put so much into it and it’s nice to see them getting deals over the table and it's nice to see a bit of recognition out there. I know they appreciate it.”

Finances aside, Fitzgerald has seen little need to adapt his approach greatly in the women’s game.

“I’m wicked impressed. I’ve pushed them very hard. I didn’t think I’d be able to push them to the same limits, but I’ve pushed them very close. They haven’t backed down. I think the standards in the game are rising the whole time. There’s not a major difference.

“A human being is a human being. You try to understand then. Men and women are different, yes, but we have Cliodhna Sargent involved with us, we have Marion (McCarthy) involved. If the girls need to talk to a female, they are there. I try my best to understand the person and Matthew (Twomey) the manager is very good at that.”

Fitzgerald’s detractors will suggest there has been no change in his approach on the line, sent off in the first competitive game, along with Clare co-manager Conor Dolan.

“I’m glad you brought it up,” he says, ”just to clear that up. Myself and Conor Dolan were sitting down the following day and having tea and a bit to eat and a laugh about it. If it was that bad, would we be doing that?

“If I’m involved and someone says something to me and I react and say something… In the last few years, nine times out of 10 I haven’t reacted and I’ve had a lot of things where I could have reacted.

“But it was a misunderstanding, something I thought was said, that was personal. But I’ve been assured it wasn’t and it was over and done with and there was nobody killed or no one hit.

“But when I’m involved, it’s ‘sure look at that lunatic’, or whatever. That’s fine, if people want to think that I don’t care anymore. I just want to be who I am. I am passionate.”

Cork will be the sole focus of his hurling passion for this season, at least.

“I’ve always admired Cork and that’s one reason I took the job. I’m delighted they asked me.

“I turned down so many teams the last six months, it’s incredible. I had a lot of clubs in since asking me but I wouldn’t do anything else.

“I watched the girls for the last few years and just thought, there are different things we can try with them. And we are trying different stuff. When you’re under the radar a small bit you can try different things and the girls are loving it. Well, I wouldn't say they are loving it all the time!

“But they are really good, the amount of effort they put in. They are putting in the same time as the men, no doubt about it. They ask a lot of questions. But they want to learn new things.

“How many years I’ll be in the camogie I don’t know. I told them I'd do the one, but I’m definitely enjoying my time."