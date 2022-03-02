Planners lodge application for 600-plus homes at former CMP Dairy site in Cork

In a statement to the, a spokesperson for Watfore Ltd said the project is expected to create over 500 jobs during construction and support at least 200 jobs once complete.
The spokesperson said: "The vision for Creamfields is that it will breathe a new lease of life into the area and become a catalyst for a wider development of a significant new city centre precinct.
"The layout and design of the development allows for easy and safe connectivity to Cork Airport, Tramore Valley Park and will also be within 15 minutes of the city centre by public transport."