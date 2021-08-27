Ready for the Weekend: Where to plan a Dublin staycation — and the last of the summer watermelon

Happy Friday everyone. The sun is out, Ireland has its first gold medal of the 2020 Paralympics, and Bill Murray is here. What more could you want from a week?

News of the week

It's time. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It’s back to school time and we’ve been busy trying to get you prepped all week.

Financial expert Carol Brick doles out advice on how to cut school costs in this week’s Money Talks, while Richard Hogan talks about how to deal with a child who is worried about heading back to the classroom here.

Alison Curtis also wrote about her own feelings as a parent in prep this week and for those trying to plan easy lunchbox snacks, look no further and click here.

What to cook

Colm O'Gorman's slow-cooked beef short ribs fall off the bone.

These five easy dinners can all be cooked in under 30 minutes - a saviour for the week coming. While Colm O’Gorman’s slow cooked Korean beef short ribs are simple and delicious.

We’ll also be enjoying the last of the summer watermelon this weekend with Darina Allen’s watermelon limeade, granita and popsicles.

Where to stay

The Hyatt Centric is located in the heart of The Liberties.

Many a Munster fan enjoyed Dublin city's Hyatt Centric this past weekend — and for good reason. Built just two years ago, the four-star hotel is located right in the heart of The Liberties, about a ten-minute walk from Grafton Street.

The decor is modern and bright, while the bedrooms are spacious and extremely clean. Facilities include on-site parking (a saviour for its location) as well as a gym, outdoor terrace, and conference centre.

The Liberties Gate Bar & Grill serves up top-notch grub, with a vast menu and very quick service. The noon check out time was also appreciated by every Limerick fan in the building on Monday morning.

The real highlight of the hotel, however, is its staff. From check-in to check out everyone at the Hyatt Centric, especially hotel manager Jane, could not be more helpful and friendly — the perfect welcome to the capital for tourists and staycationers alike.

Rates start at €110 per person sharing for dinner, bed and breakfast. See more at hyattcentricdublin.com

Culture Corner

Charlie Watts passed away on August 24.

Charlie Watts, the celebrated drumming force being The Rolling Stones’ iconic sound, passed away this week at age 80. Our ongoing Examiner 180 archive series celebrated his life this week by looking back on the band’s 1965 Cork concert. Read about it here.

Also in the news this week is Cork-based writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa, who won Britain’s longest-running literary award on Wednesday.

In the podcast world, Irish language podcast Motherfoclóir is finishing up its 180-episode run with a live show today. Read host Darach Ó Séaghdha’s interview with Eoghan O’Sullivan here.

Picks of the week

Laughter is the best medicine

