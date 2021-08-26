Alison Curtis: I'm excited for my daughter to go back to school

This has, in my opinion, been the fastest summer yet. I feel like I blinked on July 1 and we are already almost back to school.

I am not sure if it is because Joan is older and can manage to entertain herself better or that we just took the pressure off and had a lot of lazy days but I feel like she did really well this year. We didn’t have our usual three-week holiday in Canada. Instead, we took a few short breaks across the summer. We also didn’t have endless camps and, honestly, she coped very well.

Friends of her classmates rowed in together and loads of playdates were organised. There were dozens of mother-daughter days, lots of sea swimming, hiking, baking, and watching movies, which is exactly what I had wanted summer to look like.

We had a few days in Roscommon, a few in Westmeath, and almost a week in Mayo, all of which were exciting mini-adventures that she loved. I also loved the chance to explore more of our fabulous country and all that it has to offer.

So I am in a funny place this week of wanting to have more summer days but also excited for Joan to get back to her class and back to a routine.

Unlike this time last year, I think many parents feel more at ease with the return of school. Teachers, principals, and students have all had time to adjust to new protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of everyone while at school.

Masks and hand sanitisers are being packed with as much fuss now as pencil cases and water bottles. I think we have all gotten used to the new normal on many levels.

So, hopefully, that anxiety has dissipated for many people and that leaves room for the general excitement of school starting up again.

Growing up I always loved going back to school. I loved the fresh start, seeing my pals, and just the general newness of it all. The new clothes, bags, books, and stationery. I loved the buzz of being in the classroom again, being in the yard again playing all sorts of games and all the extra circular activities we could sign up to.

I am sure this wasn’t the case for a lot of kids growing up and I can appreciate that. But I think my love of it has trickled down to Joan’s outlook on the start of school. During the week she was positively electric when picking out a new bag and her first-ever calculator. We spent a good bit of time picking the right pencil case and she has already thought about her back-to-school outfit.

It is lovely to see. This is a significant part of any school-going child’s year. For me when I was little I thought of it as my “new year” when the new stage of life began.

Kids and their parents have gone through so much in the past 18 months it is nice to have something familiar to look forward to. Yes, everything is a little different but the ritual of squeezing the most out of the last few days of summer and preparing for school can bring some level of comfort.

I don’t mean to make it all sound rosy as of course the morning panic and rush will be back and all the chauffeuring to after-school activities, but I am thinking of all the benefits for children. To be back in that space of learning and creativity. To be supported by their teachers to grow and to be encouraged by their pals on pitches and stages.

Good luck everyone and enjoy going back to school!