From Caddyshack to Croker: Bill Murray is Mayo GAA's newest fan

It seems that everyone is getting ready for the All Ireland football final next month, including US actor Bill Murray.

While in Enniscrone, Co Sligo last weekend the Groundhog Day star took part in a local raffle in the hopes of winning a signed Mayo GAA jersey, just in time for the All Ireland madness currently building in the west.

“We’re over here in Enniscrone and I just want to say that I support...Irish coffee,” Murray said in a Tiktok video posted from the event yesterday.

“And I support Jingles’ draw. She’s jingles now,” he added, referring to the raffle’s organiser, cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty. All proceeds from the event went to cystic fibrosis care.

“Good luck in the raffle. I’m in for a fiver.”

Mcnulty, wearing her own Mayo jersey in the video, posted the clip on Tiktok and Twitter, where it has been viewed over 49k times. The Longford woman has since changed her name to Jillian (Jingles..thanks Bill Murray) on her social media accounts.

Murray has been in Connacht filming for his new Youtube series The Links Life, a golf-centered programme focused on Ireland’s top links courses.

His latest stop has been the Mount Falcon Estate in Co Mayo, where he stayed with his family over the weekend.

"I think, suffice to say, they enjoyed their stay," one of the estate’s owners, Alan Moloney, said.

“Bill and the family came in. One of our performers here had just started on his set and Bill and the family just took it upon themselves to join in on the sing-song. Just, impromptu, when they started the set, jumped on stage for a song or two."

Bill Murray at Druids Glen, Co Wicklow. Picture: Shane O'Neill.

Murray is joined by presenter and author Tom Coyne on his tour of Ireland's golfing circuit, which includes other stops such as Druids Glen, the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, and more.

Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland in the hopes of keeping the country on the international tourist itinerary.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, says: “We are delighted to support the filming of The Links Life featuring Bill Murray.

"It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses. Our aim is to remind viewers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences.

"The episodes filmed here will help ensure that Ireland stays ‘top of mind’ among golfers in the US and elsewhere around the world.”