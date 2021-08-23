Podcast Corner: Motherfoclóir  reaches final chapter of fun takes on Irish words

After more than 180 episodes that began four years ago, fun Irish language podcast Motherfoclóir is finishing up with a live show on Friday, August 27. Host Darach Ó Séaghdha explains why it's ending and what is next for him and his co-hosts Dr Gearóidín McEvoy and Peter Kavanagh, the mayor of South Dublin.

How are you feeling about ending Motherfocloir?

A mixture of brón and bród – sad that an exciting and rewarding chapter of our lives has come to an end, but proud of what we’ve achieved.

Why have you decided to call it a day?

It was a tough decision but an inevitable one; all the core team members had major career events this year (Gearóidín finishing her PhD, Peadar becoming Mayor of South Dublin County Council, me getting a new job) so it was time to move on.

What are you going to miss the most from doing the show?

We had so many fascinating, inspiring people on as guests – writers, activists, academics and more. It was such a thrill to pick their brains and have a laugh for an hour or so. I will really miss that.

The front cover of the Motherfoclóir book.

What are your highlights from doing the show since August 2017?

When Gearóidín spoke about learning Irish with dyslexia on one of our first episodes, I realised the podcast that the potential to be something very special. We went on to talk about how inclusion intersects with language again with Sinéad Burke and Caroline McGrotty, and those episodes were especially meaningful to me.

Inglorious Blaskets, our episode about Peig, included a montage of contributions from young women talking about how they related to the much-maligned writer. That got a massive reaction and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.

What tips would you offer to podcasters?

Gender balance is your friend. I never wanted to do a show where two dudes from the same part of the same city talk drone on – I hate it when I’m listening to a podcast and I can’t tell the presenters apart. We’ve always tried to have a mix and it’s never felt like a restriction.

Have you got any new podcast plans?

I’ll be too busy working on my third book to do another podcast in the foreseeable future, but Peadar is working on a show called The Old Country about ageing in Ireland. Gearóidín has plans to use podcasting in future as a way of communicating her research to a wider audience.

What are your favourite podcasts at the moment?

My favourites are Hit Parade (Chris Molanphy’s show about pop chart history), The Irish Passport (all about Ireland) and The Europeans (news stories from Europe deserving of a wider audience).

What Irish language podcasts would you recommend to listeners?

In addition to RTÉ’s excellent Beo Ar Éigean, I recommend the Gael Gals and the Celtic Students Podcast.