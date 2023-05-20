30 great Irish staycations for all budgets this summer

It’s set to be another bumper year for holidaying at home, as Ireland’s staycation trend steamrolls into another summer season. That may come at a premium, however.

There’s no escaping the rising cost of holidaying at home with some hotel rates across the country even causing this travel writer’s jaw to drop.

But, by tweaking your search, adjusting your travel dates or even opting for a new accommodation type, you may find a much better getaway experience than expected.

This week, based on various price points, we’ve selected 30 great escapes across the island for families, friends, couples and solo travellers to enjoy.

The majority have already been personally reviewed by myself and come highly recommended, while the rest are already on my summer wish list.

We hope you’ll find an option or two to inspire your next Irish getaway...

The North Shore, Sherkin

€100 or under

The Climbers Inn

It may be tucked a little off the beaten track, but the historic Climbers Inn on the foothills of the McGillycuddy Reeks makes for a hiker’s holiday dream.

Welcoming guests since 1879, today the recently refurbed spot in Glencar features options from dorm beds from just €30 (including continental breakfast) to cosy double rooms available from €100. Its traditional bar serving up pints and hearty fare makes a great refuge after a day’s adventuring.

North Shore Sherkin

So often solo escapes can mean a double whammy when it comes to room rates but not so at the budget friendly North Shore lodge on Sherkin Island. This West Cork coastal haven charges no single supplement meaning rooms are available for as little as €65. Accommodation itself is simple but between its beaches, cliff walks and West Coast sunsets, Sherkin offers plenty of natural wonders to luxuriate in.

Shamrock Cottages

I’m a huge fan of Shamrock Cottages, a somewhat lesser-known collection of charming country rentals set in tranquil settings across the county. Weeklong rentals are typically the only option in summer but don’t discount that option given some excellent rates: check out options like An Nead cottage in Connemara for just €532 (€76 per night) to Fior cottage in Sneem from €593 (€85 per night). You’ll find even better rates in the shoulder season too.

Clifton Eco Beach

You can expect another bumper camping season in Ireland as travellers seek the great outdoors ... and value. For one of the prettiest pitches on the island, look towards Clifden Eco Beach in Connemara.

You can camp among the dunes here for just €26 for two adults. They also offer a tipi tent with hot tub seaweed experience for €146 if you fancy making your camping trip a bit more glam.

Salmon Leap B&B

Sometimes a dream Kerry weekend is closer (and cheaper) than you think. Salmon Leap, a familiar site to those driving from Cork to Killarney along the N22 is a traditional farmhouse B&B just 6km inside the Cork/Kerry county border. Consider this highly-rated accommodation the ideal outdoor base to discover the lesser-trundled mountains of the Glenflesk Valley and beyond. Weekend doubles from €100 B&B.

Pinting House Square, Trinity College

€150 or under

Trinity College Dublin

If you’re seeking a “budget” base for a trip alone to the capital, a stay at Trinners is a pretty iconic solution with options from historic campus rooms to their new Printing House Square accommodation which is just launching this month. Heritage singles set in the historical campus start from as little as €81 per night while doubles in the new development are being snapped up from €180.

Blasket Island Cottages

Even if you didn’t bag that dream job of being the Blasket Island caretaker, you can still overnight at one of Ireland’s most spectacular locations by booking an off-grid traditional cottage. The charming tighíns are available from €140 per night for a solo traveller but as some of the cottages sleep six, per person rates can sink to as little as €75 at full occupancy. There’s a two-night minimum for stays so don’t forget to load up on provisions from the mainland.

Westport Coast Hotel

I’m a huge fan of this four-star hotel overlooking Westport’s waterfront. B&B summer rates start from just €95 for a cosy double while family rooms from €118 prove there is still great value to be had, even in a prime Wild Atlantic Way setting. While there, soak in attractions from Westport House and Wild Nephin National Park to Inishbofin and Achill Island.

The bar at Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Titanic Belfast

Belfast remains one of the best value cities on the island this summer, and when you can stay in the historic Titanic Quarter for under €150 it makes an invite all the more appealing. The district’s already iconic Titanic Belfast has summer rates from €130 if guests avail of their 15% saving by pre-booking. Add on a reasonable €25 for breakfast for two.

Corcreggan Mill

Set on the grounds of an 18th-century mill in Dunfanaghy in Northwest Donegal, this eclectic mix of accommodations features everything from bell tents and restored railway cabins to newly refurbed rooms in the original mill. Solo traveller B&B rates start from €103.50 per night and you can book a family room featuring a double bed and two bunks from €150 which also includes four continental breakfasts.

Assistant Irish Examiner travel columnist Vipp's view from a Further Space glamping pod

€200 or under

The Heritage

If five-star rates are out of your budget this summer, then consider some luxury for less at The Heritage in Laois. This pretty plush four-star features all the bells and whistles of a country club escape from its championship golf course to its award-winning spa, and summer B&B rates staying in one of their classically appointed rooms start from €189 for two. With nearby attractions from Kildare Village to Emo Court, you’ll have plenty to discover in the area too.

Imperial Hotel

For a night away Leeside this summer, one of my favourite spots, Cork’s Imperial Hotel, has a decent 20% off deal if you can book your stay 30 days ahead. The historic Grand Dame property which is Cork’s mother of reinvention has midweek rates from €191 which includes breakfast at Sketch. Fancy an upgrade? The hotel’s Michael Collins suite is available from €299.

Castlewood House

This boutique Dingle guesthouse is a haven of hospitality with its five-star finish offering guests affordable luxury on the Wild Atlantic Way. Rooms are sumptuously decked out, there’s a gorgeous communal drawing room for peak relaxation moments while Castlewood’s breakfast is consistently a gong winner. Oh, and you’ve Dingle on your doorstep too. B&B doubles from €180.

Castle Leslie

If you’ve an Ireland’s Blue Book voucher squirrelled away or love a country house escape, some of the best value rates can be found at historic Castle Leslie in the rolling countryside of Monaghan. Midweek rates, staying in one of the estate’s stylish lodge double rooms, start from €185 which includes breakfast for two in the property’s Snaffles Restaurant.

Further Space

These distinctive fleets of glamping pods are mushrooming up in various coastal locations around the country from Antrim to Wexford, all tapping into our desire to connect with nature. Their new site in scenic Belmullet is their latest hotspot and as the region enjoys Ireland’s longest summer night, where better to spend your midsummer? Weekend summer rates from €155; pods sleep two adults and two children.

Farnham Estate, Co Cavan

€250 or under

Mustard Seed

Travelling solo? The Mustard Seed in rural Limerick is the perfect retreat for a date for one with special stay and dine packages for single travellers. You’ll even find weekend stays this summer for €175 which includes dinner in the property’s acclaimed restaurant and a stay in one of the hotel’s standard single rooms. If travelling as a couple, you’ll find superior doubles from €250 or standard doubles or twins from €200 too.

Castleknock Hotel

This fantastic Dublin hotel appeals to couples, families and biz travellers with its great Castleknock location perfect for accessing everywhere from Dublin Airport to Tayto Park. Or just relax and stay in: its Switch off Sundays deals are available throughout the summer from €210 per night. This includes a free upgrade where available, Butlers chocolates on arrival and an al fresco Sunday lunch for two in their new Earth & Vine patio. Family breaks are available from €349.75.

Farnham Estate

As so many of us flock to the coasts for the summer, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands is a great location for some high season value, no more so than at luxury Farnham Estate in Cavan. The four star resort property has weekend night B&B rates from €249 per couple but if you can stay midweek those summer rates drop to as low as €161.

Dunmore House

Located on the shore of Clonakilty Bay, Dunmore House remains a hidden gem on the West Cork coast. Its strong sustainability ethos and excellent team of chefs make this spot an excellent option for a food lover’s break; even breakfast here is a standout experience. Weekend B&B double rates start from €250 for an ocean view room or €200 for standard rooms.

A cabin at the Wildlands centre

Wildlands

For a family-friendly escape in the West, the popular Wildlands adventure centre just outside Galway have introduced ever-popular cabin options for families this summer. The design-led cabins which are on the doorstep of the park’s trove of activities (think Zip ’n’ Trek and a Ninja course) come in various sizes but even studio cabins can accommodate two adults and two children and start from €230 per night midweek.

Assistant Irish Examiner travel columnist Vipp at the jetty of Cabú, Co Cavan

€300 or under

Glenlo Abbey

The luxury self-catering market is ever growing and the latest luxury spot to woo travellers is the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel and Estate in Galway. The five-star escape is adding 15 luxury self-catering lodges to their summer offering. The luxury lodges come in one, two and three bedroom options. The one bedrooms are booking out fast but two bedroom lodges are currently available for €810 for a three night minimum. They’re also dog friendly.

Trinity Townhouse

Not to be mistaken with the aforementioned student digs, Trinity Townhouse is a gorgeous three star Georgian accommodation tucked away on charming South Frederick Street. The property has the same owners as Castlemartyr Resort and Sheen Falls Lodge so guests can expect a high end experience; B&B room rates start from €275 per night based on a two night stay; though you can save more with longer stays.

Amber Springs

Ask any family what their top hotel recommendation is and for many it will be Amber Springs in Wexford. The Gorey property features everything from nightly movie screenings and a gamers zone to its tween oasis and health spa to keep all family members happy. Overnight family stays this summer from €265.

Bushmills Inn

Antrim’s Causeway Coast should be on everyone’s staycation bucket list this summer and if you’re looking for a most memorable base, check in to one of Ireland’s most historic hotels, Bushmills Inn. Rooms offer a polished, traditional luxury, dining is superb and expect character to ooze through every nook and corner — it’s been welcoming guests since 1608 after all. B&B from €288.

CABÜ

There are still plenty of dates available to make your dream cabin escape to CABÜ this summer. These former Coillte dwellings in the heart of the Cavan lakelands have been repurposed to create the most aesthetic of woodlands bases with funky site amenities from its outdoor sitooterie to new massage rooms launching this summer so you can really forest bathe in luxury. From €255 per night.

The lighthouse at Loop Head. Co Clare

€300 plus

Ballynahinch Castle

We’re into the luxury price tags now, but as one of my favourite Irish venues, Ballynahinch Castle is very much on the money. The stunning estate in the heart of Connemara’s wilds makes for the ultimate great escape with perfectly decorated rooms, incredibly picturesque grounds and sublime dining. Acclaimed head chef Danni Barry should add another jolt of flavour to a visit.

The Hidden Haven, Bantry, Co Cork

Hidden Haven

It may be one of the most in demand Airbnbs in Cork right now but there are still several dates available throughout the summer at the Hidden Haven near Bantry. This gorgeous, design led lodge offers the most idyllic West Cork base while picture windows framing the landscape offer the most dramatic in-out flow to scenes beyond. Rates from €340 per night based on a three night minimum stay; sleeps two.

Loop Head Lighthouse

For a self-catering break to remember, the Irish Landmark Trust have a stunning collection of restored heritage buildings across the island which would make for the most memorable escape. Loop Head Lighthouse in Clare is one of their most dramatic offerings with two nights stays from €325 per night; not so eye-watering considering it sleeps up to six.

One Pery Square

Limerick is trending this summer with the new International Rugby Experience, but to some luxury to your visit, check out One Pery Square. The gorgeous spot located in the heart of Limerick’s Georgian quarter offers lashings of luxury and old world charm with period rooms available from €325 and classic doubles from €245.

Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Cashel Palace

The accolades keep coming for Cashel Palace which was listed on the Condé Nast Traveller global hot list for 2023 this month. Rooms at Tipperary’s premier property are plush personified, dining is outstanding, the spa is a dream and a setting over the Rock makes this property truly world-class. B&B from €399.