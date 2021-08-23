Midweek Meals: Five easy dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes 

Method

Put the rice on to boil and drain when cooking.

Cover the lentils with water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir in the turmeric and butter.

Allow to bubble away gently until the lentils have softened. Add more water if needed.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and gently sauté the onion, once it has turned translucent add the garlic, chillies, grated ginger and the tomatoes.

After five minutes of cooking on a very low heat stir in the cumin and coriander. Set aside until the lentils are cooked.

Stir the lentils to check their consistency, they should be like a thick soup, add a little more water if necessary. Stir in the contents from the pan and season to taste.