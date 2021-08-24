Five quick and easy recipes for lunches and snacks your child can bring to school

 Sick of making the same old sandwich? Our food writers bring you five delicious recipes for food your child will devour on their lunch break, both savoury and sweet
Your little school-goers will be thrilled to find these tasty treats in their lunch boxes.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Orange oat flapjacks

recipe by:Trisha Lewis

These are so easy to make and can be popped into the kids’ lunchboxes as a nice treat for them, but you still know they’re getting a good source of fibre

Servings

15

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

18 mins

Total Time

28 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 110g butter, plus extra for greasing

  • 75g light brown sugar

  • 3 tbsp honey

  • 270g oats

  • 2 oranges, zested

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Grease a 20cm square tin with a little butter.

  2. Melt the butter, brown sugar and honey in a large saucepan, then stir in your oats and orange zest. Pour out onto the greased tray, making sure it’s even and flat. Bake in the preheated oven for 18 minutes.

  3. Allow to cool on a wire rack, then cut into 15 slices and keep in an airtight container. I always keep mine in the fridge because it makes them nice and chewy, but that’s just my personal preference.

 

Lunchbox salad

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This is a super simple cheese and veggie salad which requires very little in the way of prep but relies on fresh, quality ingredients

Servings

2

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 ball of buffalo Mozzarella, sliced into rounds

  • 1 bunch of thin asparagus stalks

  • 3-4 heirloom tomatoes, cut into thin rounds

  • handful of fresh basil leaves

  • handful of mixed organic leaves

  • 2 spring onions, white parts only, sliced thinly

  • olive and pepper salad 

  • salt

  • pepper

  • For the lunchbox salad dressing:

  • 2 tbsp mild Dijon mustard

  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

  • 1 small shallot , very finely diced or minced

  • 6 tbsp olive oil

  • Juice of ½ lemon

  • Pinch of salt and pepper

Method

  1. For your main box, season the sliced tomatoes with salt and pepper and assemble them in the box with some torn basil.

  2. Blanch the thin asparagus for one minute in boiling water, or even less than one minute if you wish. Refresh with cold water, pat down with a tea towel so they are dry and place in the box with the tomatoes and a little pinch of sea salt.

  3. Place the sliced mozzarella in its own small container with a good bunch of basil and season with salt and pepper.

  4. Place mixed leaves and spring onion in its own small container, lightly seasoned.

  5. Place any leftover olive and pepper salad in its own small container.

  6. To make the salad dressing, place the ingredients in a jar, screw the lid on tight and shake until well combined. Taste for seasoning.

  7. Serve everything together in a large bowl or lunchbox with the dressing drizzled over.

 

Superfood quesadillas

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

These wholemeal quesadillas make for a great midweek supper and are equally delicious served cold with a salad for lunch

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 wholegrain wraps

  • 1 tub of hummus (shop-bought or homemade) 

  • 1 avocado, skin removed and thinly sliced 

  • 1 lime, juiced 

  • 100g feta, crumbled 

  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped 

  • salt

  • pepper 

  • 1 tsp olive oil 

Method

  1. Spread a thick layer of hummus on each wrap. Place ½ of the avocado on one side of the wrap and drizzle the lime juice over it.

  2. Sprinkle the feta and chopped coriander on top, season with salt and pepper. Fold in half.

  3. In a pan heat the olive oil and cook each wrap for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden and crisp. Cut each wrap in half and serve.

 

Oatmeal biscuit sandwich

recipe by:Darina Allen

A creamy coffee filling seals the deal between two deliciously buttery oat biscuits - perfect for a mid-morning snack and a boost of energy

Servings

22

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 450g butter

  • 225g caster sugar

  • 225g plain white flour

  • ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

  • 560g porridge oats

  • egg wash

  • granulated sugar

  • For the coffee filling:

  • 85g butter

  • 190g icing sugar

  • 2 tsp coffee essence 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Sieve the flour and bread soda together and gradually add into the creamed mixture with the porridge oats. Turn onto a board sprinkled with oatmeal and roll out to a thickness of 1cm. Cut into 8cm round biscuits with a sharp cutter. Glaze with egg wash and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake until pale and golden, about 20-25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

  3. Meanwhile, make the coffee filling, cream the butter and add in the sieved icing sugar, beat until light and fluffy and then add the coffee essence. Spread a little on each biscuit, sandwich the two together and enjoy.

 

Blueberry granola buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These buns are packed with seeds and oats which will keep tummies fuller for longer

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g wholemeal flour

  • 85g spelt flour

  • 1 tsp bread soda

  • 190g granola

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • zest of 3 oranges

  • 90g muscovado brown sugar

  • 120g dates, de-stoned and chopped

  • 370ml buttermilk

  • 120ml olive oil

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 2 tbsp frozen blueberries

  • 1 tbsp porridge oats

  • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method

  1. Heat your oven to 180°C and line a cupcake tin with 12 bun cases.

  2. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl holding back half of the pumpkin seeds and oats.

  3. Divide the mixture between the bun cases, sprinkle with the remaining seeds and oats and bake for 20 minutes or until baked through.

#back to school
