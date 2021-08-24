Five quick and easy recipes for lunches and snacks your child can bring to school

Method

For your main box, season the sliced tomatoes with salt and pepper and assemble them in the box with some torn basil.

Blanch the thin asparagus for one minute in boiling water, or even less than one minute if you wish. Refresh with cold water, pat down with a tea towel so they are dry and place in the box with the tomatoes and a little pinch of sea salt.

Place the sliced mozzarella in its own small container with a good bunch of basil and season with salt and pepper.

Place mixed leaves and spring onion in its own small container, lightly seasoned.

Place any leftover olive and pepper salad in its own small container.

To make the salad dressing, place the ingredients in a jar, screw the lid on tight and shake until well combined. Taste for seasoning.