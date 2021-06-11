Ready for the weekend: Tent deals, live music, and budget wine

We did it, people. We collectively wished for the sun and we succeeded. Well, we succeeded in West Cork at least — hopefully the rest of the country is slathering on the suncream too.

If so, how about whipping up some of Michelle Darmody’s homemade vanilla ice cream with hot caramel sauce? We’ve also been planning our next swimsuit haul, courtesy of Annmarie O’ Connor.

And of course, our weekend walks. The end of the pandemic may be on the horizon, but our travel writers are still bringing you all the walking and staycation recommendations you need this summer. Frolicking recommended.

News of the week

James Vincent McMorrow played one of the first outdoor pilot events this week. Picture: Mark Stedman

Today is a good day. Temperatures are due to hit 26°C, live music is back, pubs are open outdoors, and hospitals currently have the lowest Covid patient numbers since September. What’s better than that?

You read that correctly — gigs are back. Missed James Vincent McMorrow’s test concert? Don’t worry, Eoghan O’ Sullivan was there and has all the details here.

Men’s Health Week also starts on Monday. Here's what those from 20 to 60 can do to maximise their health.

What to cook

Darina Allen's perfect mussels are an easy weekend treat.

What says summer more than a crockpot full of fresh mussels and white wine sauce? Perfect mussels, that’s what. Or Colm O’ Gorman’s crispy fish burgers.

Both are easy to make but if your inner chef is really calling out, try out one of these five cooking classes for beginners.

Don’t forget your wine. Leslie Williams rounds up the best bargain wines for your next garden party here.

Culture corner

Filmmaker James Morgan brings Lego to life with painstaking stop-motion animation

In more great news, cinemas are back open. Here are ten of the best films to watch on your first visit back.

This feel-good story about an award-winning 13-year-old animator will also put a smile right on your face today.

For some earphone inspiration, don’t miss Tom Dunne’s Music & Me and this stellar review of Noel Gallagher’s Back The Way We Came.

We’re also already queuing the new documentaries on the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier on Netflix and Sky. Read all about the release details here.

Picks of the week

O’Donnell’s new black pudding flavour crisps. Trust us.

We’re dying to try Whispering Angel’s new sister rosé, Rock Angel. Until we have the pennies saved though, Lidl's new rosé range will more than do.

Boyfriends around Ireland are already cursing this Cork man who planned a picture-perfect mountaintop proposalthis week.

In our shopping baskets: Dunnes Stores’ €30 pop-up tents.

Treat of the week: Oppo’s range of low-calorie ice creams. Go for the praline crunch.

Follow of the week: Ballinadee_bus on Instagram. The McCarthys stole our hearts on Dermot Bannon’s new Super Small Spaces last weekend.

Laughter is the best medicine