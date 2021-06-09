Picnic gear, furniture sales, and rosé for under a tenner: Five buys and sales to look out for this week

Though the weather has taken a turn, we’re all sincerely hoping that this weekend the sun will be out in all its glory again. In the meantime, we're going all out for summer in the shops.

This week you will find Lidl’s early drop of Father’s Day gifts, Dunnes Stores' weatherproof rugs and Aldi’s new pizza kits.

Lidl’s new rosé range

Lidl doubled its rosé range at the weekend.

Last weekend, Lidl’s alcohol aisle got a little bit brighter, as shelves of rosé were stacked in between the red and white wine offerings. The new range has doubled the retailer’s original rosé selection, with bottles starting at just €7.99.

While you’re there, keep an eye out for an early drop of Father’s Day gifts in the middle aisles. Releases include a craft beer package, espresso pots, hiking sandals, and a special Duldagan whiskey from Cork.

Lidl's new garden furniture set is just €199.99.

If you’re on the hunt for garden furniture, a Florabest set with a couch, two armchairs, and a table will be on sale tomorrow for just €199.99.

Marks and Spencers’ picnic blanket

M&S has two cute picnic blankets on offer.

M&S has a foldable picnic blanket online and in-store for just €13 at the moment, as well as a cute cooler bag for the same price.

The colourful patterns will brighten your outdoor dining experience.

Dunnes Stores’ outdoor rug

These outdoor rugs come in two different sizes.

I noticed people nabbing these in record time while on a trip to Dunnes recently. The flat-woven outdoor rugs are weather resistant and hard-wearing and come in a small (€25) and large (€70) size.

I nabbed a foldable camp chair for €10 while looking at these too, before three of my friends headed in to do the same. Both are available online and in-store now (if you can get your hands on them).

Aldi pizza kits

Aldi's LDV pizza kits are on shelves now.

Aldi is launching its €32.99 pizza maker in stores tomorrow, which cooks crispy pizzas from fresh or frozen in under 30 minutes.

The retailer also has new pizza kit boxes currently on shelves for €6.99.

The kits are made by an Irish company and come with two dough balls, homemade sauce, and mozzarella.

Ikea summer sale

The Gubbo chair from Ikea is on sale for €115.

Ikea is currently holding a summer sale online and in-store, with discounts on everything from furniture to glassware and garden pots.

We have our eye on this Gubbo easy chair which is on sale for €115 from €179. The summer sale is running until June 18.