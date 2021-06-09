Suit yourself: 11 ways to get your wardrobe into the swim of things

Looking to splash out? Look no further
Swimsuits from Mango and Oliver Bonas make it easy to dip your toe into swimwear fashion.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 11:43
Annmarie O’Connor

Sea swimming, sunbathing, basking at the beach: take your pick. 

Whichever summer pursuit you choose, make sure you do it in a chic swimsuit.  Swap that itsy bitsy for a full coverage one-and-done number. 

Its ability to conceal and reveal makes it twice as alluring and not as likely to unravel while doing the doggy paddle. We’ve all been there. All you need to do now is enjoy the good weather. 

Violeta by Mango khaki belted swimsuit, Mango, €69.99
Violeta by Mango khaki belted swimsuit, Mango, €69.99

Violeta by Mango khaki belted swimsuit, Mango, €69.99 

Penneys, €14
Penneys, €14

Green deep V-halter neck swimsuit, Penneys, €14 

Uterqüe, €89
Uterqüe, €89

Pink polka dot single strap swimsuit, Uterqüe, €89 

M&S, €40
M&S, €40

M&S Collection monochrome tummy control gingham ruffle swimsuit, M&S, €40 

Shell print square front swimsuit, Oliver Bonas, €54
Shell print square front swimsuit, Oliver Bonas, €54

Shell print square front swimsuit, Oliver Bonas, €54 

M&S, €40
M&S, €40

M&S Collection monochrome floral padded cut out swimsuit, M&S, €40 

M&S, €40
M&S, €40

M&S Collection red textured gingham multiway swimsuit, M&S, €40 

SAME LOS ANGELES, €199,95
SAME LOS ANGELES, €199,95

Hunter strappy one-piece, Same Los Angeles, €199.95 

Net-a-Porter, €400
Net-a-Porter, €400

Evarae ‘Lora’ green off-the-shoulder ruched stretch-ECONYL swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €400 

H&M, €27.99
H&M, €27.99

Lemlem multi-colour strappy swimsuit, H&M, €27.99 

Net-a-Porter, €198.07
Net-a-Porter, €198.07

Norma Kamali ‘Slinky Marissa’ ruched tiger-print bandeau swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €198.07 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Do double time as a daywear bodysuit with an off-the-shoulder number.
  • Support your bust – big or small – with an uplifting halter neck.
  • Enhance a waistline with side cut-outs or a chic belt.
  • Balance broad shoulders with an asymmetric neckline or contrast side panelling.
  • Short legs and long torso? Opt for a plunging neckline.
  • Add extra width and dimension with ties, rings, ruffles, and frills.
  • Smooth a midsection with ruching and draping.

