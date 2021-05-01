Ireland's best trails: Where to stop, stay and eat on your big walks this summer

Grennan Loop, Co Kilkenny

Walk: Ideal for those who don’t want to plan too many logistics around their walks, the Grennan Loop starts and finishes in Thomastown, meandering along the river Nore and through some lovely woodlands.

Eat, Play, Stay: Having adapted over the past couple of months, Barrows Keep restaurant is serving up takeaway pizzas Wednesday to Sunday evening in Thomastown, while The Blackberry Café is an excellent stop for a pre-walk lunch and coffee stop. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a night away, check in to Mount Juliet Estate (€348; mountjuliet.ie) for a luxury evening of relaxation and fine dining. While in the area make sure to visit Jerpoint Abbey, a medieval abbey set in Jerpoint Park or take a trip out to Kilfane Glen and Waterfall, a location that wouldn’t look out of place on The Lord of the Rings. MM

Emlagh Loop, Co Kerry

Walk: There are no shortage of stunning walks in The Kingdom and this is no exception, combining bog roads and the strand across its 6km distance.

Eat, Play, Stay: The makers of probably the best Easter egg I’ve ever had, a visit to Skelligs Chocolate is a must where you can taste and buy their insanely delicious chocolate. Visiting the Skellig Islands is never a guarantee between weather conditions and availability, but it’s always worth asking about should the opportunity arise, however, there is plenty to discover onshore from the Cill Rialaig Arts Centre to the local Abbey and Tower House. You’re guaranteed a good feed and a comfortable nights sleep at Quinlans (€153; qc.ie) in Cahersiveen and The Moorings (€130; moorings.ie) in Portmagee. MM

The Great Western Greenway takes in some of Mayo's best scenery.

Westport Greenway, Co Mayo

Walk: Spanning 42km across Mayo county, this route takes in some of the county’s finest scenery. There are a bunch of starting points for those looking for a more leisurely stroll.

Eat, Play, Stay: Stock up on treats for your journey with cakes and other treats at Leafy Greens, Westport and you’ll find a range of exceptional sandwiches at This Must Be The Place. If a walk isn’t enough to satisfy your outdoor cravings head to Carrowinsky beach where Surf Mayo offer lessons for all ages and you can get your caffeine fix at The Atlantic Grind, the new kid in town offering coffee and baked goods from Thursday to Sunday. Knockranny House Hotel & Spa (€200; knockrannyhousehotel.ie) is the perfect spot for winding down with stunning views. MM

The Loop of Laghile and Loughan, Co Tipperary

Walk: A relatively new walking trail in the area, this hike covers diverse landscape including forests, raised bogland and townlands.

Eat, Play, Stay: This area of Ireland is a haven for adventure lovers, with mountain biking in the Slieve Bloom mountains, water sports on Lough Derg or more walking in Knockanacree Wood — there’s an abundance of activities to keep the whole group happy. Pitstop at Middle Country Café in Cloughjordan for lunch, Cloughjordan House (€135; cloughjordanhouse.com) made its name over the years as a stunning wedding venue and for its cooking school, but more recently has opened up for guests with a range of accommodation from glamping pods on site to slightly more comfortable condition in the main house. MM

Porch Field Medieval Walk, Co Meath

Walk: Set amongst a medieval farmland in Trim, this is perfect for families, easily accessible and not too long for the smaller walking enthusiasts.

Eat, Play, Stay: The car park for this walk is at Trim Castle, which film buffs might recognise from battle scenes in Braveheart, but the grounds are worth spending some time exploring along with Trim Cathedral across the river. We love a good pun, so needless to say we were completely won over by Trim ’n’ Healthy serving vegetarian and vegan dishes from Monday to Saturday, or you can pick up coffee and baked goods at The Olive Tree. If you’re looking for a break away with your pet, The Old Rectory B&B (€80; theoldrectorytrim.ie) offers pet-friendly rooms and also a picnic basket to enjoy on the grounds of Trim Castle should you book for two nights or more. MM

The Royal Canal Greenway is 130km of level towpath.

Royal Canal Greenway, Co Dublin

Walk: The latest addition to the Royal Canal Greenway brings it into west Dublin giving locals a new stretch of land to explore in the county.

Eat, Play, Stay: There are numerous options along this route, making it more of a walking food tour than a long walk. The Bernard Shaw has a range of food and drink trucks at Eatyard from Thursday to Sunday including Órale Street Food and Village Pizza. Bang Bang is open from Tuesday to Sunday with a deli option for all your picnic needs. Further along, Coffee Works in Blanchardstown Village has great coffee and sandwiches. Castleknock Hotel (€138; castleknockhotel.com) offers respite from city life but is close enough should you wish to spend an afternoon exploring Dublin city while The 12th Lock (€125; the12thlock.ie) is set right along the canal so you can pick up where you left off the following morning. MM

Great Southern Greenway, Co Limerick

Walk: This 40km stretch of greenway is great for bikes and walkers. The west-Limerick trail from Abbeyfeale to Newcastle-West is split over five sections of varying length meaning you can pick and choose the distance you wish to walk.

Eat, Play, Stay: Catering for all kinds of customers, including our four-legged furry friends Tea & Tales in Abbeyfeale offers coffee and ‘doggycinnos’ as well as other tasty bites for taking on your journey. Longcourt House Hotel (€85; longcourthousehotel.ie) is in Newcastle-West is renowned for its friendly staff and is the perfect spot for ending a day of exploring. MM

Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway, Co Cork

Walk: An often neglected part of places to visit in Cork, this river walk alongside the Owenabue river and an old railway line is a lovely way to experience the bird-life as well as soak up the harbour views at the end.

Eat, Play, Stay: The appropriately named Rivers End Cafe serves up hearty brunch and lunches, while food trucks Café Lulu and Coastal Coffee are serving up delicious coffee and baked goods and the beginning and end of the walk. Further afield Bunnyconnellan serves up incredible food with even better ocean views. Carrigaline Court Hotel (€149; carrigcourt.com) is within walking distance of everything in the town or Crosshaven House (€2600 for two-night stay; crosshavenhouse.ie) is perfect for a larger group getaway, sleeping up to 12 people overlooking the harbour. MM

Castlerock to Portstewart, Co Derry

Walk: Arguably two of the prettiest beaches in the north of Ireland, the Castle Rock to Portstewart walk might not be the most dramatic walk, but the views on either side and over the Bann estuary make up for it.

Eat, Play, Stay: The creative talent in Northern Ireland never ceases to amaze me. There always seems to be new businesses popping up providing excellent quality products and goods. Lost & Found in Portstewart offers delicious coffee and food with a welcome that would make you want to stay all day, while across the water The Surf Shack in Castlerock offers surf equipment to rent alongside your flat white and lemon drizzle cake — and both are only metres from gorgeous sandy beaches. The York (£144; yorkportstewart.co.uk) offers great dinner options and rooms for those looking to stay a little longer. MM

You'll cover most of Rathlin Island on foot.

Rathlin Island, Co Antrim

Walk: Rathlin Island is small so you’ll cover most of it on foot, but there are still a couple of routes to choose. Head west for a longer walk towards the Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre or shorter walks towards east and south lighthouses. Bikes are also available to hire on the island.

Eat, Play, Stay: Getting to Rathlin Island involves a bit of effort as it as at the very tip of the country followed by a short ferry trip to the island, but the views of the Northern Irish and Scottish coast on a clear day, with the chance to see the island’s gorgeous puffins make it worthwhile. The Island itself is small, with a population of 150, but there is plenty of accommodation including Rathlin Glamping (£80; raathlinglamping.co.uk) and Manor House will reopen its doors for dining in June. MM

Capel Way, East Cork

Walk: Located in East Cork’s far-flung Knockadoon peninsula, the Capel Way is a trending coastal walk that’s becoming increasingly popular with both locals and day-trippers and offers a worthy alternative to nearby cliff trails in Ballycotton and Ardmore.

Eat, Play, Stay: Where’s not to love in East Cork? The Lobster Pot food truck stars at Knockdoon Pier every weekend while venture inland for Fry Guys in Shanagarry for their trawler-fresh fish & chips. If you’re thinking picnics, stock your hamper at Ballymaloe Cookery School Shop or The Village Greengrocer in Castlemartyr. Garryvoe Hotel (€170; garryvoehotel.com) and Ballycotton’s Bay View (€170; thebayviewhotel.com) make gorgeous bases to explore nearby strands, wetlands and cliffs. Youghal can be overlooked by many Irish tourists but offers great value. Highly-rated Roseville (€130; rosevilleyoughal.com) is a Georgian B&B, tucked in the town centre, which offers a fine base for further strolls along Youghal’s Boardwalk and scenic West Waterford. TB

The Binnian route is a fantastic alternative to Slieve Donard.

Binnian Loop, Down

Walk: While many tourists get their hiking boots on for Slieve Donard, the highest mountain of the Mournes, the Binnian route, which circles the spectacular backdrop of the Silent Valley, makes a fantastic alternative. The 10 km trail requires moderate fitness but the views from up high are worth the schlepp. From the summit, keep an eye out for views of the Isle of Mann.

Eat, Play, Stay: For downtime in Down, pay a visit to the stunning Killowen Distillery on the foothills of the Mournes where their excellent gin makes a great post-hike tonic! For dinner, Brunnel’s in Newcastle is a treat destination offering ridiculously fabulous local seafood. To overnight, the iconic Slieve Donard along Newcastle’s seafront is one of the most Northern Ireland’s most iconic hotels and is a four-star property with a five-star feel (€171; hastingshotels.com). TB

Cahore Point, Wexford

Walk: Visitors to Wexford may throng to nearby Courtown some summertime, but this this remote seaboard stroll, featuring cliffs, dunes and stunning shoreline brings a salty, lip-smacking sense of escape, even along one of Ireland’s most popular coastal strips.

Eat, Play, Stay: Ballygarrett is the nearest village to the trail, where fortunately the only pace to eat in town, The Strand pub, happens to serve fantastic wood-fired pizzas (think homemade basil pesto and chicken)! The pub owners are also currently running a popular coffee truck named SeaBiscuit outside the pub which will keep you fuelled with caffeine and snacks. During your visit, enjoy some of Wexford Trails’ other stunning walks, pay a visit to the calming Glenaron Japanese Gardens, or take a dreamy beach horse-riding session with Shrule Equestrian Centre. Rooms at the Ashbourne Park Hotel (ashdownparkhotel.com) in nearby Gorey start from €140. TB

Colligan Wood, Waterford

Walk: The Greenway may bring a leisure-loving legion of tourists to the Dungarvan area. But while visiting, don’t overlook the local wandering favourite that is Colligan Wood: an 8km broadleaf woodland trail nestled withing a tranquil river valley just north of the town.

Eat, Play, Stay: You’re in the right town with an appetite! After your walk, take a spin down to Dungarvan town centre where you’ll find a trove of food options, from hearty take-away pub grub from The Local to delicious surf & turf takeaway options at The Moorings. Coffee? Head Interlude or the coffee horsebox at Railway Cottage. For more adventure along the area, pay a visit to Dungarvan Castle (free admission) or walk or cycle the famous Greenway — with bike hire available from thegreenwayman.com. To make a night of it, Dungarvan’s Park Hotel (parkhoteldungarvan.com) offers summer B&B rates from €115 a night with Greenway packages available to get the best value out of your active break. TB

Ruins of Cullahill Castle in County Laois.

Cullahill Heathy Way Loop, Laois

Walk: Laois is home to some of Ireland’s most underrated countryside, so if you’re looking for an alternative walk break to the county, this moderate level 8km walk elevates you above the luscious Leinster countryside — all within mooing distance of the M8.

Eat, Play, Stay: After your descent, take the spin into the historic village of Durrow which offers great food-stops from the fantastic Bowe’s Foodhall and Café for epic picnic treats or the Tower Café located at Castle Durrow (which also features a gorgeous garden walk. While in the area, consider the Rock of Dunamase a must-visit as well as other great walks like the Abbeyleix Bog Loop and the Ridge of Capard. Stay over at The Heritage which is a great value, central base with summer rates from €109; theheritage.com. TB

Battlebridge Loop, Leitrim

Walk: For a quintessential stroll in Ireland’s Hidden Heartland’s, this 10km loop trail along the banks of the Lough Allen Canal makes for a gorgeous summer jaunt — plus they’re endless options to add-on adventure with Leitrim’s unplugged greenway and blueway trails.

Eat, Play, Stay: Beirnes of Battlebridge is great little pub set alongside the canal and makes an idyllic spot for a midway lunch or pint en route. In Drumshanbo, Jinny’s fantastic artisan bakery serves fresh, imaginative sandwiches, tasty brunch and great kids specials too. You can stitch on endless outdoors antics to your walk from traversing Ireland’s first floating boardwalk located at Acres Lakes near Drumshanbo or enjoy e-biking or paddle-boarding excursions — very much part of Leitrim’s green, slow-adventure vibe. Overnight at the Landmark Hotel in Leitrim Village with lovely Shannon views. From €160; landmarkhotel.com TB

Killeshandra Loop, Cavan

Walk: Cavan features 365 lakes and you’ll skim the shores of several of them on this 6km route around the village of Killeshandra. The largely forested path is a haven for wildlife so keep an eye out for red squirrels, or even the elusive pine marten, as your trail around the woodlands.

Eat, Play, Stay: Murph’s Gastro Pub at the Derragarra Inn is one of the finest spots to eat in this neck of the woods. They celebrate a range of local providers with a real taste of Cavan-on-a-plate. For a great value base for your walking getaway, check into the family-run Kilmore Hotel in Cavan town — it’s really great summer value from €105 per night (hotelkilmore.ie). Other walking routes in the area include Cavan’s fantastic Burren Park as well as the already iconic Stairway to Heaven which flanks the border with neighbouring Fermanagh. TB

Clonmacnoise has its own mini Camino walk.

Pilgrim’s Path, Clonmacnoise

Walk: Did you know Clonmacnoise has its own mini Camino? Set along the former cross-country trail known as an tSlí Mór, the 25km route from Ballycumber to the stunning heritage site is a popular cycling while the closest 8km stretch to Clonmacnoise is a scenic boreen, ideal for country meandering.

Eat, Play, Stay: After visiting Ireland’s lost city of Clonmacnoise, head south to the postcard village of Shannonbridge where you can enjoy a fantastic meal at either Luker’s or The Organic Kitchen at Fallon’s Bar. Kinnitty Castle in Birr makes a great base to discover the outdoor highlights of both the Shannon and Slieve Bloom regions. From €160; kinnittycastlehotel.com. TB

Ballyvaughan Wood, Clare

Walk: Yes, the Burren has trees — a smattering, at least! And this countryside ramble outside this postcard Clare village offers a great, lesser-trekked alternative route to the region’s coastal routes, taking in 8km of karst-flanked byroads along this unique, soul-feeding landscape.

Eat, Play, Stay: Linnane’s Lobster Bar in New Quay surely ranks of one of Ireland’s most gorgeous coastal restaurants, serving seafood fresh from the nearby shores. If you’ve room for dessert, take the Flaggy Shore walk along the coast to Linnalla’s ice cream, which offers artisanal uachtar reoite made with milk from the family herd. The Ballyvaughan Wood loop also nears the famous Ailwee Caves, so there’s no better time to visit Ireland’s most famous underground attraction which also features a great farm shop. Come evening, rest your legs at charming Hyland’s Burren Hotel in Ballyvaughan (€130; hylandsburren.com) or treat yourself in the hiker’s heaven that is Gregan’s Castel Hotel. From €325; gregans.ie. TB

Fionn MacCool Loop, Beara

Walk: Thinking of a road-trip to Beara? The stunning Caha Pass should be on everyone’s road-trip list. This scenic 5km loop in Bonane, which takes you high above the peninsula and its rugged mountains, makes the perfect route to stretch your legs.

Eat, Play, Stay: Lorge Chocolatier who operate a workshop along the mountain pass in Bonane also run a shop in Kenmare where you can treat yourself to some exquisitely crafted chocs while Maison Gourmet is a great spots for delicious picnic salads. Down on the Cork side, there are plenty more hikes in the area to relish from Glengarriff Nature Reserve to the charming Blue Pool loop. To make a weekend of it, stay at Glengarriff’s gorgeous Eccles Hotel & Spa from €170; eccleshotel.com. TB

