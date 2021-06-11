Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Crispy fish burgers with all the trimmings

We have been eating a lot more fish than usual lately and I have to say I am loving it. Seafood is wonderful to cook with, and fabulously versatile. For the home cook, seafood is the ultimate fast food. It only takes minutes to cook a piece of fish in a pan or under a grill, add a little seasoning or some spice and lemon juice, and with the right sides and dressing, you have a fabulous meal.

This week’s recipe takes just a little more time, but not that much to be honest. If you are trying to get your kids to eat more seafood, then this gorgeous fillet of fish burger might do the trick.