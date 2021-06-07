Cinemas are open again: Here are 10 of the best films for your first visit 

Peter Rabbit 2

Peter and friends return for a sequel to the smash hit family movie which, if anything, is more silly and slapstick than its predecessor. That’s no bad thing. Will Gluck returns to direct and co-write, with Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne back to bring their human pratfall comic skills.

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away (June 11)

Emer Reynolds follows her award-winning Voyager documentary, The Farthest, with her feature documentary on the life of Phil Lynott. It takes a unique approach, telling the story of how a black boy in working-class, 1950s Ireland became a star through the use of his own words and music. One for die-hard fans and film-lovers alike.

Land

Robin Wright makes her directorial debut - and a good impression - with this slow-burning drama set in Wyoming. She is Edie, a woman broken by grief and seeking some respite, who takes to the wilderness of The Rockies in the hope of finding peace. Legendary Mexican actor Demián Bichir plays the man who tries to support her.

A Quiet Place Part II

Cork’s Cillian Murphy joins the cast for a sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 hit. Following the events of the previous film, the Abbot family must face new terrors and challenges as they realise creatures which hunt by sound are not the only threat. Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds reprise their roles.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren for another spooky file case. This time, the story revolves around what would become the first time in US history a murder suspect would use demonic possession in their defence.

Dream Horse

This feel-good charmer, set in a small working-class town in Wales, recalls the true story of a woman who, with no experience or finance, set up a consortium of family and friends to breed a racehorse named Dream Alliance. What happens next makes for a dramatic and likeable crowd-pleaser. Toni Collette and Damian Lewis are on form as always, heading an up-for-it cast.

Nomadland

Frances McDormand is reliably great in Chloé Zhao’s beautiful, thought-provoking western about the darker side of the American dream. A winner of six Oscars at this week’s Academy Awards - including for Zhao, McDormand and Best Picture - it features a supporting cast of mainly real-life characters - nomads who live their lives on the road for various reasons. Some of their own experiences find their way into the story as per Zhao’s narrative style. The movie is adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name.

Emma Stone in Cruella.

Cruella

Featuring a sparkling soundtrack which includes Blondie, Bowie and Ken Dodd, Cruella is an origins tale which imagines how the character became one of cinema’s villains we most love to hate. With some of the most fantastic and over-the-top costume creations seen on the screen, little wonder some movie fans are nicknaming it ‘The De Vil Wears Prada’. Emmas Stone and Thompson bring their barbed comments.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Featuring stunning animation and sassy, fun voice work from its two main leads, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, this is an entertaining and colourful animated feature geared towards slightly older children. That’s not to say the little ones won’t enjoy it. The story centres on a girl tasked with finding a lost dragon to help her wipe out a malevolent force.

Wolfwalkers

The creators at Irish animation studios Cartoon Saloon surpass themselves yet again with their Oscar-nominated tale. The movie is set in Ireland in the 17th century and tells the story of Robyn, the young daughter of an Englishman who is drafted to Ireland both to wipe out the local wolf population and wield his power over the local population. Her beliefs are tested when she meets a feisty local girl, Mebh, who walks with wolves. Filmmakers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart step into a more commercial space without sacrificing the visual richness and colour that has become their trademark.

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal.

Sound of Metal

Nominated for six Oscars, Sound of Metal tells of a drummer and part of an alternative rock duo who performs with a vocalist. They’re partners and best friends and share life on the road in a motorhome during their tour. But when Ruben suddenly starts to lose his hearing, he’s alarmed, because he is also a recovering drug addict. Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke are excellent in Darius Marder’s terrific debut.

The cinema experience

by Des O'Driscoll

While cinemas and other facilities are open again, it's worth remembering that there are still hundreds of new Covid-19 cases emerging daily in Ireland, and we are still in the midst of a pandemic with highly-contagious variants.

Cinemas themselves have increased their safety measures, and facemasks will be required, though customers are allowed to remove them while eating or drinking.

The Omniplex chain has published its list of further safety measures, with other cinemas putting similar plans in place: