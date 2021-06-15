How to make the perfect Caesar salad and the common mistakes to avoid

Crisp as they come

Keep your lettuce in the fridge until just before you serve. Caesar salad is an immediate flop when served on a limp leave. If storing washed lettuce in the fridge, gently wrap it in a kitchen towel and it will keep crisp and salad-ready for longer.

Salt and acid are key to balance

You might think of the Caesar as a rich creamy salad and you're right. But, the reason why the dressing works so well is that it is balanced with acid (lemon juice) and salt (anchovies).

Homemade is the best made

If you can't bear to make your own mayonnaise for the dressing, that's fine. Add the lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco to about 400ml readymade mayonnaise.

Use Parmesan

It's essential to use Parmesan in a Caesar salad - at a pinch, you will get away with Pecorino but you will be missing a punch of flavour.

Season well

Caesar salads taste better in restaurants because everything has been seasoned within an inch of its life. Be generous with salt and pepper for an optimum result.

Serve immediately

Dress this salad only just before you serve it - mushy Caesar will turn your guests off forever.

Don't forget the croutons

If you can't eat bread, serve tiny chunks of roast potato on top of your salad for crunch.

Caesar salad recipe by:Darina Allen The legendary Caesar salad is an all-time favourite and it can be made in a few minutes at home. We like to serve it in deep bowls as they do in Australia but chilled white plates or deep wide soup bowls are also perfect Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 5 mins Total Time 15 mins Course Side Cuisine Italian Ingredients 1 large head of Cos (Romaine) lettuce

50g freshly grated Parmesan cheese (Parmigiano Reggiano if possible)

2 slices white bread, diced into 1/2 inch (1cm) cubes

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the dressing:

2 egg yolks, preferably free-range

2 tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 x 50g tin anchovies

1 clove garlic, crushed

a generous pinch of English mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

½-1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½-1 tbsp Tabasco sauce

175ml sunflower oil

50ml extra virgin olive oil

50ml cold water

For the croutons:

1 slice of slightly stale pan bread

sunflower or olive oil Method Wash the lettuce leaves, dry really thoroughly and chill lightly wrapped in a tea-towel in a bowl while you make the dressing. I make it in a food processor but it can also be made very quickly by hand. Drain the anchovies and crush lightly with a fork. Put into a bowl with the egg yolks, add the garlic, lemon juice, mustard powder, salt, Worcester and Tabasco sauce. Whisk all the ingredients together. As you whisk, add the oils slowly at first, then a little faster as the emulsion forms. Finally, whisk in the water to make a spreadable consistency. Taste and correct the seasoning: this dressing should be highly flavoured. Next make the croutons. Cut the crusts off the bread, next cut into 5mm strips and then into exact cubes (a cube is a six-sided square with equal sides). Heat the sunflower or olive oil in a frying pan, it should be at least 2cm (3/4 inch) deep and almost smoking. Add the croutons to the hot oil. Stir once or twice, they will colour almost immediately. Put a tin sieve over a Pyrex or stainless steel bowl. When the croutons are golden brown, pour the oil and croutons into the sieve. Drain the croutons on kitchen paper. To serve, put a tablespoon of dressing per person in a big bowl, add in the chilled whole lettuce leaves, croutons and about half the parmesan. Toss the leaves gently but thoroughly in the dressing. This is done most effectively with the hand, but if this does not appeal to you, use salad servers. Add more dressing if necessary to coat the leaves. Arrange the dressed leaves on individual chilled plates. Scatter the crisp croutons over the top and sprinkle the remaining parmesan on top. Serve immediately. Note: The remaining dressing will keep covered in a fridge for several days.