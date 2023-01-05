What's For Lunch? This recipe for Greek chicken gyros will brighten your working day

Greek Chicken Gyros with Tzatziki
A quick and satisfying treat with a garlicky overtone!
Servings4
Preparation Time 4 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 4 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Greek
Ingredients
500g chicken thigh fillets, bone out
For the marinade:
1 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp full-fat Greek yoghurt
1 heaped tbsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried mint
zest of 1 lemon
Juice of one lemon
Salt and pepper
To serve:
Pitta bread
Chopped tomatoes, cucumber, olives and onion
Tzatziki
Method
Mix together the ingredients for the marinade and stir in the chicken. Marinate in the fridge for at least four hours or overnight.
When ready to cook, heat olive oil in a pan and when shimmering with heat, cook the chicken for 4 minutes on each side, until charred and crusty and cooked through and tender inside.
Cool and store in an air-tight container for up to three days. Throw out any leftover marinade.
To serve, toast some pitta, heat the chicken either in the microwave or on a hot pan and stuff in the pitta with salad vegetables and a generous drizzle of tzatziki.