What's For Lunch? This recipe for Greek chicken gyros will brighten your working day

It can be difficult working in an office during the week between Christmas and new year, so I like to ensure I am eating something that reminds me of brighter days. With that in mind, my chicken gyros is the perfect make-ahead lunch, packed with super-flavoured chicken, crunchy salad, and garlicky tzatziki.

It reminds me of the summers I spent in my early 20s working in the Greek islands, when a gyros wrapped in freshly made pitta bread was the main meal of the day, eaten while on the move back from the beach to get ready for work.