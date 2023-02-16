Lunch to go: Beans on toast gets a makeover 

It may not be the most exotic meal on the planet, but good old beans on toast is one of my favourite lunchtime meals. When paired with wholemeal bread, it offers the protein, slow-burning carbohydrates and that dollop of yumminess I require to power my way through a busy day.

Though I still reach for my favourite tin of baked beans occasionally, I like to whip up a batch of supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week. It takes less than 20 minutes and can be enjoyed on toast or a baked potato, and helps me to bypass the 3pm slump.