Lunch to go: Beans on toast gets a makeover 

Enjoy one of life's great comfort meals with a healthy twist 
Lunch to go: Beans on toast gets a makeover 

Homemade baked beans is an easy route to a balanced lunch.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 06:00
Ciara McDonnell

It may not be the most exotic meal on the planet, but good old beans on toast is one of my favourite lunchtime meals. When paired with wholemeal bread, it offers the protein, slow-burning carbohydrates and that dollop of yumminess I require to power my way through a busy day.

Though I still reach for my favourite tin of baked beans occasionally, I like to whip up a batch of supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week. It takes less than 20 minutes and can be enjoyed on toast or a baked potato, and helps me to bypass the 3pm slump.

Homemade baked beans

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week.

Homemade baked beans

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 red pepper, chopped

  • 1 clove garlic, crushed

  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

  • 1/2 tsp cumin

  • 1/2 tsp brown sugar

  • 1 tsp cider vinegar

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 1 tin cannellini beans, drained

  • Salt & pepper

  • To serve

  • Good quality bread

  • Mature Cheddar, grated (optional)

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add the onion, pepper and garlic, stirring. Sprinkle in the spices, brown sugar and vinegar and cook, stirring regularly for 5 minutes.

  2. Add in the tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil, turning down the temperature to low immediately. Simmer for ten minutes, season to taste and serve on freshly toasted bread, with a sprinkling of mature Cheddar if you like.

Shelf Life

I have long been a fan of Clonakilty veggie pudding, which has the same flavour profile as the original meat-filled white pudding. It is packed with goodies like black beans and porridge oats and has become a family staple. The company's new Clonakilty veggie sausages are packed full of grains, soya free, high in protein, low in fat, a source of fibre and come in 100% recyclable packaging. While not comparable to the taste and meatiness of the original sausage, these veggie options are an ideal route to a meat-free meal. 

Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are on sale now
Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are on sale now

I'll be frying them at home and reheating in the office to enjoy in a soft bread roll with a spoon of Ballymaloe relish and some sauerkraut, or as Clonakilty suggests, with some smashed avocado and tomato slices.  

Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are available in SuperValu Centra, Costcutters, Spar, Gala and Londis and independent retailers nationwide, RRP €3.50.

Read More

Top 8: Luxurious but cheap chocolate treats for Valentine's Day

More in this section

The big squeeze: a year of dealing with the cost-of-living crisis The big squeeze: a year of dealing with the cost-of-living crisis
Midweek meals: 5 quick and easy lunch recipes to make in your airfryer Midweek meals: 5 quick and easy lunch recipes to make in your airfryer
Homemade Chicken Or Vegetable Bouillon Or Broth In Bowl And Glass Storage Jars. What’s the big deal with TikTok-trending bone broth?
#Lunch to Go
<p>Ready in 45 minutes, this warming soup is sure to impress</p>

Soup recipes: Make this 'love your veg' soup for someone special this Valentine's Day

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.252 s