Lunch to go: Beans on toast gets a makeover 

Homemade baked beans
Supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp brown sugar
1 tsp cider vinegar
1 tin chopped tomatoes
1 tin cannellini beans, drained
Salt & pepper
To serve
Good quality bread
Mature Cheddar, grated (optional)
Method
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add the onion, pepper and garlic, stirring. Sprinkle in the spices, brown sugar and vinegar and cook, stirring regularly for 5 minutes.
Add in the tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil, turning down the temperature to low immediately. Simmer for ten minutes, season to taste and serve on freshly toasted bread, with a sprinkling of mature Cheddar if you like.
I have long been a fan of Clonakilty veggie pudding, which has the same flavour profile as the original meat-filled white pudding. It is packed with goodies like black beans and porridge oats and has become a family staple. The company's new Clonakilty veggie sausages are packed full of grains, soya free, high in protein, low in fat, a source of fibre and come in 100% recyclable packaging. While not comparable to the taste and meatiness of the original sausage, these veggie options are an ideal route to a meat-free meal.
I'll be frying them at home and reheating in the office to enjoy in a soft bread roll with a spoon of Ballymaloe relish and some sauerkraut, or as Clonakilty suggests, with some smashed avocado and tomato slices.
Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are available in SuperValu Centra, Costcutters, Spar, Gala and Londis and independent retailers nationwide, RRP €3.50.