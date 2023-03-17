Lunch to go: Mix it up with Jamie Oliver's veggie sausage rolls  

Though I have been a vegetarian for over five years, I still crave a meaty sausage roll.
I’ve tried lots of vegetarian versions — some shop-bought and some readymade — and there has never been a veggie roll to rival the real thing — until now.
Jamie Oliver’s new series,focuses on quick, accessible meals that cost under a British pound per portion. His giant veggie puff hits all the right notes: butterbeans provide protein-filled bulk, feta adds a salty tang, and mixed spice echoes the flavour profile of traditional meat-based sausage rolls.
- The next episode of Jamie’s £1 Wonders airs Monday, March 20 on Channel 4 at 8pm.