Lunch to go: Mix it up with Jamie Oliver's veggie sausage rolls  

Though I have been a vegetarian for over five years, I still crave a meaty sausage roll.

I’ve tried lots of vegetarian versions — some shop-bought and some readymade — and there has never been a veggie roll to rival the real thing — until now.

Jamie Oliver’s new series, Jamie’s £1 Wonders focuses on quick, accessible meals that cost under a British pound per portion. His giant veggie puff hits all the right notes: butterbeans provide protein-filled bulk, feta adds a salty tang, and mixed spice echoes the flavour profile of traditional meat-based sausage rolls.

They taste great hot or cold — I like to slice and pack them into lunchboxes and eat at room temperature with a pickled cabbage slaw. This slaw is super easy to put together: finely slice some red cabbage and douse in your favourite vinegar (I favour apple cider), and a good sprinkling of sea salt. Pop in an airtight container and keep in the fridge for up to a week.

Giant veggie puff roll

Serves 4

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

2 cloves of garlic

3 onions

Olive oil

600g carrots

1 heaped tsp mixed spice

1 x 400g tin of butter beans

100g feta cheese

1 x 375g pack of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 large splash of semi-skimmed milk

1 little gem lettuce

Red wine vinegar

Method

Peel and finely chop the garlic and two-and-a-half of the onions. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with two tablespoons of olive oil. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft.

Meanwhile, grate 500g of the carrots then add to the pan along with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and the mixed spice. Cook for 10 minutes, or until soft and sweet, stirring regularly.

Drain and tip in the butter beans and cook for two minutes, stirring constantly, then use a potato masher to squash the beans and veg until everything comes together. Crumble and mix in most of the feta, then remove from the heat and leave to cool.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Unroll the pastry sheet on its paper and place on a baking sheet. Pile the filling down the centre of the pastry, shaping it into a nice, thick sausage shape. Lightly brush one of the long sides with a small splash of milk, then use the paper to fold the pastry over and press down to secure. Trim the edges and use a fork to seal the pastry together.

Brush the pastry all over with the remaining milk, then use the back of a knife to very lightly score it at two-centimetre intervals. Bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 25 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.

Speed-peel the remaining carrots, peel and finely slice the reserved onion and click apart the lettuce leaves. Crumble over the remaining feta, then toss together with three tablespoons of oil, one tablespoon of red wine vinegar and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

Slice the veggie roll into four, divide between warm plates and serve with salad.

Easy swaps

Curry powder or ras el hanout would be great in place of the mixed spice.

Flavour bombs

Mixed spice is a great investment and will last for months in a cupboard — use in marinades, dressings, broths, or as a base for curries and chilli

The next episode of Jamie’s £1 Wonders airs Monday, March 20 on Channel 4 at 8pm.