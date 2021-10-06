Should you feed a cold or starve a fever? A dietician on what we should eat when we feel sick 

And why a glass of milk beats lemon water when you are under the weather 
Should you feed a cold or starve a fever? A dietician on what we should eat when we feel sick 

What should we eat when we feel sick? A dietician weighs in 

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 10:05
Ciara McDonnell

We have all heard the saying 'feed a cold, starve a fever,' but does it actually work? 

In short, no. Registered dietitian Maria Lucey says we should be extra careful to eat well when we are under the weather.

Restricting food while sick is never a good idea, says dietician Maria Lucey.
Restricting food while sick is never a good idea, says dietician Maria Lucey.

Nutrition is key

"It is never a good idea for us to restrict our food, especially when we feel sick," she says. "The truth is, our bodies need calories to heal when we are sick, so we should be eating."

Of course, this does not mean you reach for the takeaway menus. Focus on foods that are high in nutrients and will give you the energy you need. 

"I always say, we are what we eat. We are constantly rebuilding muscles and cells, so what we put into our body today will affect us." 

Eat a rainbow

In terms of staying healthy, Lucey says prevention is always better than cure. 

"Looking at your immune system, you need to be eating a balanced diet. You don't want to be cutting anything out or being on a restrictive diet because that can have an impact on your immune system."

Michelle Darmody's carrot soup is a great way of eating vegetables when sick. Click for recipe.
Michelle Darmody's carrot soup is a great way of eating vegetables when sick. Click for recipe.

She advocates eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, with lots of colour on your plate. "That will give you all of your vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants." Make sure to include lots of whole grains too, because they will give your body the energy it needs to heal. 

Go for something that is loaded with nutrition

When we are sick, we often lose our appetite, and that's when it's more important than ever to pack as much nutrition into our food as possible, says Lucey. "A person who is unwell might not feel like eating three meals a day, and if you are really struggling with a small appetite, you need to be taking in more calories in these smaller meals. There is no point going for just lots of low-calorie fruit and vegetables at that time."

Porridge with full-fat milk is a good source of whole grains and protein. 
Porridge with full-fat milk is a good source of whole grains and protein. 

Remember the protein

She suggests giving your patient a rounded meal like toast and a boiled egg with butter, or porridge with full-fat milk. 

Don't forget the liquid

While warm drinks are soothing, there is no evidence to suggest that drinking warm water with lemon and ginger will help you to heal more quickly, says Lucey. "I think lemon water, in particular, has a 'halo effect' because all of the celebrities drink it, but if you bring it to basics, it is fluid and there is fluid and there is a bit of vitamin C in there, but it is by no means a miracle cure. If somebody is quite elderly or frail, they are better off drinking a glass of milk and getting vitamins and minerals and protein. 

  • If you are concerned about your diet and nutritional intake, visit a registered dietitian for help and advice. Your GP can refer you or you can find a list at www.indi.ie or www.coru.ie

Read More

Why bread is the low-fat, healthy food you need in your diet

More in this section

Watching Bake Off tonight? This Cork baker shares her secret ingredient for perfect scones  Watching Bake Off tonight? This Cork baker shares her secret ingredient for perfect scones 
Homemade French Coq Au Vin Chicken How to make the perfect chicken casserole and the common mistakes to avoid
Midweek Meals: Five quick and easy family dinners perfect for colder nights Midweek Meals: Five quick and easy family dinners perfect for colder nights
Should you feed a cold or starve a fever? A dietician on what we should eat when we feel sick 

New flavour Wispa Gold sounds like it would be perfect with your cup of tea

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices