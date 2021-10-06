Should you feed a cold or starve a fever? A dietician on what we should eat when we feel sick 

We have all heard the saying 'feed a cold, starve a fever,' but does it actually work?

In short, no. Registered dietitian Maria Lucey says we should be extra careful to eat well when we are under the weather.

Restricting food while sick is never a good idea, says dietician Maria Lucey.

Nutrition is key

"It is never a good idea for us to restrict our food, especially when we feel sick," she says. "The truth is, our bodies need calories to heal when we are sick, so we should be eating."

Of course, this does not mean you reach for the takeaway menus. Focus on foods that are high in nutrients and will give you the energy you need.

"I always say, we are what we eat. We are constantly rebuilding muscles and cells, so what we put into our body today will affect us."

Eat a rainbow

In terms of staying healthy, Lucey says prevention is always better than cure.

"Looking at your immune system, you need to be eating a balanced diet. You don't want to be cutting anything out or being on a restrictive diet because that can have an impact on your immune system."

Michelle Darmody's carrot soup is a great way of eating vegetables when sick. Click for recipe.

She advocates eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, with lots of colour on your plate. "That will give you all of your vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants." Make sure to include lots of whole grains too, because they will give your body the energy it needs to heal.

Go for something that is loaded with nutrition

When we are sick, we often lose our appetite, and that's when it's more important than ever to pack as much nutrition into our food as possible, says Lucey. "A person who is unwell might not feel like eating three meals a day, and if you are really struggling with a small appetite, you need to be taking in more calories in these smaller meals. There is no point going for just lots of low-calorie fruit and vegetables at that time."

Porridge with full-fat milk is a good source of whole grains and protein.

Remember the protein

She suggests giving your patient a rounded meal like toast and a boiled egg with butter, or porridge with full-fat milk.

Don't forget the liquid

While warm drinks are soothing, there is no evidence to suggest that drinking warm water with lemon and ginger will help you to heal more quickly, says Lucey. "I think lemon water, in particular, has a 'halo effect' because all of the celebrities drink it, but if you bring it to basics, it is fluid and there is fluid and there is a bit of vitamin C in there, but it is by no means a miracle cure. If somebody is quite elderly or frail, they are better off drinking a glass of milk and getting vitamins and minerals and protein.

If you are concerned about your diet and nutritional intake, visit a registered dietitian for help and advice. Your GP can refer you or you can find a list at www.indi.ie or www.coru.ie.