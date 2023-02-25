Healthy fakeaway to fuel your day 

Sometimes a bowl of soup just will not cut it for my midday meal. I am an intuitive eater, and when my body tells me it needs fried food, I will always listen. These cornflake chicken bites came about by happy accident - when my children asked for chicken tenders and I had no breadcrumbs to hand. They stay crispy once cooked and cooled, when stored in an airtight container in the fridge, and will stay fresh for three days.

They are a brilliant addition to wraps, rolls and salads. My youngest son takes them to school with a little pot of barbecue sauce to dip them into, and I pile them onto wraps or into pitta bread with crunchy salad and a drizzle of something yummy. I also serve them as a midweek meal with homemade three-ingredient flatbreads (recipe next week), guacamole and salsa. Delicious.