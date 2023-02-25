Healthy fakeaway to fuel your day 

What's for lunch? These air fryer chicken tenders make an ideal midday meal 
Cornflake chicken tenders are the perfect lunch to go.

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 10:09
Ciara McDonnell

Sometimes a bowl of soup just will not cut it for my midday meal.  I am an intuitive eater, and when my body tells me it needs fried food, I will always listen. These cornflake chicken bites came about by happy accident - when my children asked for chicken tenders and I had no breadcrumbs to hand. They stay crispy once cooked and cooled, when stored in an airtight container in the fridge, and will stay fresh for three days. 

They are a brilliant addition to wraps, rolls and salads. My youngest son takes them to school with a little pot of barbecue sauce to dip them into, and I pile them onto wraps or into pitta bread with crunchy salad and a drizzle of something yummy. I also serve them as a midweek meal with homemade three-ingredient flatbreads (recipe next week), guacamole and salsa. Delicious.

Air fryer cornflake chicken tenders

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into bitesize pieces

100g plain flour

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

120g cornflakes, crushed

2 eggs, beaten

Method

Toss the flour with the garlic powder, paprika and a pinch of salt and pepper and pop into a zip-lock bag. Put the chicken in the bag, shake until all the chicken is coated in flour and then, piece by piece, dip into the egg mixture and then the cornflake mixture. 

Cook in an air fryer for 10 minutes at 200°C until cooked through and crispy. Shake once during the cooking process to ensure even crispiness. 

If you are cooking in an oven, place on a baking sheet in a preheated oven at 180°C and bake for 18-20 minutes until cooked through and crispy. 

To cook in advance for lunch prep, cool on a wire tray before packing in an airtight container lined with one sheet of kitchen paper. They will stay fresh for three days in the fridge. 

