12 cookbooks to buy for every type of cook this Christmas

The beginner

In Learn to Cook with Neven, the top chef is here to gently guide brand new cooks with recipes that take just four steps, and the kitchen skills to start kitchen phobics on their way.

Learn To Cook With Neven, by Neven Maguire, Gill Books.

The adventurer

Foodies with an interest in provenance, restaurants and butchery will love And for Mains, the collaboration between Gaz Smith of Michaels restaurant and fourth-generation butcher Rick Higgins.

And For Mains, by Gareth Smith and Rick Higgins, Nine Bean Rows Books

The comfort eater

A hug in a bowl, Soup Broth Bread is Rachel Allen's love letter to soup, featuring everything from traditional soups to ramens, dumpings and scones to sourdough bread and unusual garnishes.

Soup Broth Bread by Rachel Allen, Penguin.

The time-poor cook

Donal Skehan's new book is all about saving time - filled with family-friendly meals that are ready in under half an hour and use mimimal equipment. You'll find classics, freezable favourites and batch cooking recipes ideal for young families.

Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan, Hodder & Stoughton

The storyteller

Any cook who loves to tell their family history from the perspective of the kitchen will adore Stanley Tucci's memoir. It's a celebration of life through food, giving an insight into the personal life of one of Hollywood's most loved actors.

Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci, Penguin.

The family cook

Packed with 120 tried and true recipes from Mary Berry, Love To Cook demystifies the dishes that may seem unachievable and is packed with tips and tricks that will make even the most seasoned cook feel elevated.

Love To Cook by Mary Berry, BBC Books, Ebury.

The cook on the go

Perfect for the person who says "but I don't have time to cook," Clodagh McKenna assembles her easy recipes that you can cook from start to finish in 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

In Minutes: Simple and delicious recipes to make in 10, 20 or 30 minutes by Clodagh McKenna, Kyle Books

The fusion cook

Ideal for the person who loves to experiment in the kitchen and is not afraid of new flavours, Bake Off Winner Nadiya's book is family-friendly and packed with dishes that you can make with your kids.

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours by Nadiya Hussain, Penguin Michael Joseph

The YouTuber

Inspired by Gordon Ramsey's YouTube series, in his latest book, readers are challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook impressive, flavoursome dishes in no time.

Ramsay in 10: Delicious Recipes Made in a Flash by Gordon Ramsay, Hodder & Stoughton.

The student

Take a course with Darina Allen as she shares the recipes she believes every person should know. From speedy roasts to everyday pasta dishes, the queen of Irish cooking arms fans with key recipes and her practical advice to cooking from scratch every day.

How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen, Kyle Books.

The flexitarian

Whether you're a committed vegan or just looking to cut down on meat and dairy, Roz Purcell will inspire you to experiment with her speedy and delicious plant-based meals, snacks and desserts.

No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell, Penguin Ireland

The romantic cook

Best described as a love letter to food, Nigel Slater takes readers on a journey through his life, via the dishes that changed it. With recipes galore of the food Slater eats when he is at home, this is both memoir and cookbook.

A Cook's Book by Nigel Slater, Harper Collins