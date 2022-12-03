Irish whiskey, chocolate truffles and clever cookies: Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life 

1. Start your day right

Giving a gift of breakfast is the most generous of all, in my opinion, and the Breakfast Hamper from Burren Smokehouse hits every single note for the best start to the day. Packed with hot and cold smoked salmon, homemade granola, smoked gouda and brown bread, this is a gift of utterly delicious proportions. €50 plus delivery from burrensmokehouse.com

Mr Bells are offering pinch pots of specialised spice blends

2. Spice up your life

Mr Bells is to spices what Willy Wonka is to chocolate and this Christmas they're offering pinch pots of specialised spice blends, packed with their supremely yummy mulled wine blend as a gift for a stocking-friendly price of €10. Pop in to see them at the English Market or order online at mrbells.ie

Proclamation Irish Whiskey

3. Raise a glass

The whiskey lover in your life will appreciate the inspiration behind Proclamation Irish Whiskey whiskey — named for the printers of the Irish Proclamation. Their perfectly packaged gift set features the a bottle of the award-winning whiskey as well as with two whiskey tumblers. The set is available in SuperValu nationwide for €35.

Urban Nature Culture Set of Two Green Mini Cups €26.jpeg

4. Strong brew

Serious coffee drinkers will appreciate the set of two mini cups from Urban Nature this Christmas. Elegant and refined, we favour the green and gold designed espresso cups over other colour combinations, which come in a gorgeous gift box — available at Brown Thomas for €26.

Good Fortune Cookies

5. Sweet tooth

In the miserable days of winter there may be nothing quite as welcome as a cookie subscription, and lucky for you one clever Cork-based cookie company has you covered. Good Fortune Cookies has a brilliant Treat and Repeat service, sending three different freshly baked seasonally-inspired flavours direct to your door each month (15 cookies in total). You can buy the package which starts at €90 for three monthly deliveries at good-fortune.ie

La Bougie Mission Fig Diffuser

6. Kitchen complement

Install a reed diffuser by Kinsale's La Bougie in your kitchen and ensure a cooking smell-free zone. We are fans of the hugely popular Mission Fig fragrance at this time of year, and find the diffuser to have enough strength to keep smells at bay without becoming overwhelming. €36 at labougie.comwww.labougie.com

LSA International Whiskey Set, €115

7. Crystal clear

Elegant and durable, LSA International are the perfect introduction into the world of luxury glassware. This set contains a beautiful decanter with four streamlined tumblers, available at Arnotts for €115.

Braw chocolate trees with truffles

8. Ethical and edible

Limerick-based chocolatier Anna Coffey has created a new range of chocolate gifts for her brand Braw this Christmas and we can confirm that they are totally delicious as well as begin made from ethical and sustainable chocolate, Luker. These chocolate trees with truffles are available to buy from braw.iewww.braw.ie for €25.