Festive bites: Top 8 mince pies from Cork shops and bakeries to enjoy this Christmas

Our mince pie Top 8 is fast becoming an annual Battle of the Bakeries. We’ve never had it so good in Cork with more bakers than ever providing excellent choice.

There are plenty of exciting supermarket options on the shelves. We tried several flavoured with chocolate, with sloe gin, frangipane paste, topped with almonds. The latter from Dunnes Stores appealed to two tasters who don't like too much mincemeat and favoured the addition of almond sponge and apple purée (€2.69 box of six). If we weren’t so spoilt by the fresher options from bakers who deliver almost every day, more supermarket varieties might have made the cut. There are also plenty of gluten-free mince pies. Of those we tasted, Foods of Athenry came out tops (€4.99 for four).