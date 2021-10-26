How to use a soup maker the correct way and the common mistakes to avoid

But... it looks like a kettle

Lots of soup makers look like big kettles, so have no fear. Soup makers are an all-in-one route to soup. They tend to be able to make smooth or chunky soup in between 20 to thirty minutes. Some have a sauté option that will make your soup far superior, so be sure to look out for this when choosing your model.

Begin with hot liquid

In order to have piping hot soup in a short amount of time, it's essential to be prepared. Your stock or water must be boiling when added to the soup maker - otherwise you are adding on unnecessary time to the process.

Make sure your ratios are correct

If you find that the bottom of your soup maker is burning, then you are not adding enough liquid. Most soup makers recommend using 750ml of liquid per batch but bear in mind that some starchy vegetables will absorb liquid during the cooking. Always check your user manual for guidance.

Creamy tomato soup. Click for the recipe.

My chunky soup is too chunky

Soup makers are fantastic, but they are not miracle workers. When you are adding your vegetables to the soup maker, make sure that they are cut into chunks that are reasonably the same bite-sized pieces. This will benefit you in a uniformly 'chunky' soup and also that all of the vegetables will be cooked.

My soup is smooth but too thick

No problem. Add a little more hot stock or water to your soup maker, hit the 'blend' button and mix until you have arrived at your desired consistency.

Make sure your meat is cooked

If you are adding meat to your soup, make sure that it is precooked. Soup makers do not reach the temperatures that we require to cook meat thoroughly, so it is always best to precook it.

Leave the lid on

Resist the temptation to check on your soup while it is cooking - there are moving parts in your soup maker that will result in you

possibly being splattered with hot liquid if you open the lid in the middle of cooking. Avoid at all costs.

Mind your blades

Using frozen vegetables make cause the blades of your soup maker to become blunt, so it is always best to thaw frozen ingredients before adding them to your soup maker.

Vegetable soup recipe by:Darina Allen Following the Ballymaloe soup formula (1:1:3:5), this versatile soup is smooth, hearty and bursting with flavour Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Course Starter Ingredients 50g butter

150g potatoes, peeled and diced

110g onions, peeled and diced

340g chopped vegetables of your choice, diced

1.2l stock or 1l stock and 150ml creamy milk

seasoning Method Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. When it foams, add potatoes and onions and turn them until well coated. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover with a butter wrapper or paper lid and the lid of the saucepan. Sweat on a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Add the vegetables and stock, bring it back to the boil and continue to cook until soft, and liquidise. Do not overcook or the vegetables will lose their flavour. Adjust seasoning.