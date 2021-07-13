How to make the perfect oven chips and the common mistakes to avoid

Choose the right spud

This is not a time for a new potato. We want a fluffy interior, and for that it must be an old potato. Roosters are excellent, as are Maris Pipers.

Soak them well

Cut your spuds into chips and then soak them in water for up to an hour. Rinse, and refill with fresh water to cook them in.

Preheat your oven

Heat your oven to the highest setting and put two sturdy baking sheets in as it is heating.

Start with cold water

The rule of vegetable cooking goes like this: for those that grow above the ground, cook in boiling water. For those that grow below the ground, start with cold water. Salt your water and bring to the boil.

Act quickly

As soon as your water begins to bubble, drain the potatoes in a large colander and leave to steam dry. While this is happening, pour a decent amount (around 4 tbsp per sheet) of flavourless oil - good quality sunflower or light olive oil onto the pan and back into the oven.

Dry spuds = crisp chips

Tumble the potatoes onto hot oil, pouring away from you to avoid oil splatters. Toss in the hot oil and place back into the oven for forty minutes, tossing every fifteen minutes or so to ensure the crispiest chips.

Season well

When you pull your chips out of the oven season immediately with salt and vinegar. Eat while piping hot.

Homemade chips with za'atar recipe by:Currabinny Cooks Leave out the semolina and the spice if you like - we love the added crunch and flavour they bring Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Course Side Ingredients 1kg of potatoes ( Maris Piper, oosters)

100ml rapeseed oil

semolina

1 heaped tbsp za’atar

sea salt Method Preheat the oven to 230°C. Peel the potatoes and cut into thick, uniform chips. Bring a large pan of water to the boil and salt generously. Tip the chips in the boiling water and place the lid on the pot. Cook for seven minutes. Drain and pat the chips dry. Leave them to cool a little. Pour the rapeseed oil into a large mixing bowl. Tip the cooked chips into the bowl and make sure they are all well covered with oil. Sprinkle over the semolina, sea salt and za’atar mixing everything around in the bowl until each chip is well coated. Arrange the chips in one layer on the oven tray lined with baking paper. Place in the oven for around 30-35 minutes until golden brown.

