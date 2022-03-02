Signpost: Weight-gaining feed or expensive fibre?

Richard Long

Calf to beef Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford

Participant in Teagasc’s Signpost and Dairy-Beef 500 programmes

With a scattering of snow on the ground here at the time of writing, I’m hoping the spring will rise soon. And I hate saying it so early in the year, but our attention is already turning to replenishing stocks of silage for next winter.

Rocketing fertiliser prices are posing conundrums on what’s the best approach to take – do I aim for a bulk of a lesser quality feed or do I focus on quality?

The answer to that question will largely depend on the production system in play. Whereas a suckler farmer is only trying to maintain a dry cow over the winter months, I’m aiming for a feed capable of putting liveweight on an animal’s back – either weanlings or finishing stock – without having to carry too many buckets of ration to either shed.

In other words, I need high-quality silage. A dry matter digestibility (DMD) of 74-75 is targeted and this can only be achieved with a mid-May harvest. Applying an adequate amount of fertiliser, at the correct time, is the second step in ensuring this happens, the first being completing a silage budget.

Planning for the year ahead with my expected stock numbers next winter, I’ll need to have at least 127t of silage (tonnes of dry matter) present in the yard before the onset of next winter.

That’s not only to ensure that I have adequate supplies, but there’s also a buffer included to tide us through any unexpected weather challenges that may crop up. Some say this buffer is unnecessary, but it’s a head start on next year’s silage bank if it’s not used between now and then.

As it stands, there will be a carryover of approximately 36t available of last year’s silage, meaning that I’ll have to harvest in the region of 91t of silage dry matter – about 380 bale equivalents – with the vast majority of this coming from first cut.

Like last year, first-cut silage will be grown with slurry, applied at a rate of 3,000 gallons/ac, using LESS methods. This should supply the crop with adequate quantities of phosphorous and potassium, while protected urea, spread at a rate of 1.9 bags/ac, will be applied to bring up the nitrogen applied to 100 units/ac.

Although the end goal is to have first cuts saved by the middle of May, it will all come down to the weather at the end of the day. But having the crop adequately fertilised in mid-March is one of the key steps in ensuring this can happen and we can strike when the weather conditions come right.

By letting silage harvesting date slip back into the middle of June here, I’ll be essentially ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

For instance, the difference in meal usage between a 74DMD (mid-May harvest) sand a 66DMD (mid-June harvest) silage is approximately 3kg/head for every animal in the finishing shed. At current market prices for finishing ration, the latter poorer-quality silage will cost me €8,160 in additional meal feeding alone.

The finishing shed will require approximately 260 bales of the better-quality silage for a 100-day finishing period, which should be gained from 34ac of first-cut ground. With the higher meal feeding rates needed for the poorer-quality silage, it falls to 190 bales or the equivalent of 16ac of first-cut ground.

The differences in fertiliser usage between both options is 1,700kg of protected urea, making the better-quality silage €1,666 more expensive in fertiliser terms at current market prices.

The difference in contractor charges between both options, using the Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) guide prices, will make the better-quality silage €675 more expensive in terms of mowing and tedding charges.

When the cost of baling the additional bales is included at €6/bale, wrapping at €4/bale and a budgeted plastic charge of €4/bale is included, this adds an extra cost of approximately €980 (70 bales by €14/bale) to the 74 DMD silage in comparison to 66 DMD silage.

Overall, the strategy to produce better-quality silage will be more expensive in the short term, costing an additional €3,321 more. However, in the long-run, the better quality silage will save me €4,800 in reduced meal usage next winter.

I’ve worn the poor-quality silage tee-shirt before. Not only do you’ve a bigger chunk of your cattle cheque being handed back over to the meal merchant, someone also has to carry the extra buckets of meal. The decision for me is simple, I’ll take weight-gaining feed over expensive fibre any day of the week.