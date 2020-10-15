Ryanair decision means a loss of jobs, rooms and Cork's connectivity 

"It was news, we were hoping we wouldn't get."

President of Cork Business Association Eoin O'Sullivan summed up the mood of business people across the region this morning, following the announcement that Ryanair will close their base at Cork airport this winter.

It is "very, very worrying times" for both the airport and the region, he said.

There are a lot of key routes out of Cork Airport vital for both the tourism sector and many other businesses in the city and county, he said.

"Cork Airport was the fastest-growing airport in the state."

"This has unravelled, a lot of that really hard work that Neil McCarty and the Cork Airport team have done."

Mr O'Sullivan said it is of vital importance that the government step in to support the airport.

"We had a Zoom meeting with Michael McGrath pre-budget where we highlighted the importance of the airport to the region and said they needed funding, which they did provide, so I would like to acknowledge that," he said, but stressed that more needed to be done for the aviation sector.

"The aviation industry has gotten minimal support," he said, "especially the airlines compared to other countries like the UK and mainland Europe."

Neil Grant of Celtic Ross Hotel felt the decision was somewhat inevitable, but nonetheless disappointing.

"In October last year, we ran an occupancy in the mid to high 80s. This year we're substantially back in that we’re running at 30% or 40% and that is purely due to losses in overseas travel."

"That business we're missing is UK tour operators that were flying their guests in to Cork airport, with Ryanair and with Stobart Air, and there are eight or nine routes gone from Stobart air already as well."

"They would fly them in and they'd use a cork based coach company to pick up the customers and bring them to the hotel and some would stay for three nights, others for five nights."

"That was a huge boost to us in October."

"I think what people sometimes don't realize is that that business comes outside of the summer. It comes at times when you really need it, when the region really needs it."

"It’s hundreds and hundreds of bedroom nights for me, but it’s not just me... the tour operators use local guides, local hotels, they visit local attractions, eat in local restaurants."

"The danger is, if these operators cannot get competitive prices from air carriers and they can’t get direct access, they won’t come to Cork at all."

Mr Grant said his biggest fear today is that Ryanair will not return immediately.

“This could affect 2021 and 2022 if there’s no plan put in place.”

He is concerned that the Government don't appear to have a “roadmap to recovery” for air travel.

“We’re an island nation, we can’t stay isolated forever,” he said.

There must be a plan to safeguard Cork Airport into the future, Neil Grant said. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“How do the government plan to get people back on planes?"

“It’s time for figuring out the rapid testing... help people know that flying is safe.”

"The potential long term damage for me is they don't come up with a way that Ireland can, welcome overseas travel. I don't think there's been quick enough action to try and figure that piece out."

"We're not looking for business to come back tomorrow but you need a plan that will safeguard Cork airport into the future," he said.

Philip Gillivan of Shelbourne Bar said while the closure of the Ryanair’s base in Cork has been expected it is “a reality check of how dire the situation is “

“Niall McCarthy and his team in Cork Airport have had amazing success over the past few years in developing new routes and they will need the backing of the government for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Mr Gillivan emphasised the importance of the airport to the region in terms of tourism and connectivity saying: “Cork can’t get back to normality without a vibrant Airport.”

Aaron Mansworth of Trigon Hotels, whos hotels include Cork Airport Hotel said today's announcement will result in bedroom losses, but more importantly, job losses.

"There are the knock-on effects to the locality and to the connectivity of Cork, but people have lost their jobs, that is the hardest part."

Mr Mansworth said Cork Airport was "rocking it" prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Look at where the airport has gone in the last ten years."

"It's gotten destinations we would only have dreamt of."

He said hotels will see the impact of Ryanair's departure in terms of even lower occupancy rates this winter: “There will be bedroom losses from the loss of these flights and every bedroom counts at the moment."

However, he is confident that the team at Cork Airport will be able to secure vital routes that have been lost today: "They’ve done it before and they’ll do it again.”

Aaron Mansworth, managing director, Trigon Hotels, said there will be bedroom losses from the loss of these flights. Picture Denis Minihane.

“They’re resilient and they’re strong and most importantly, they will have the absolute support of all business sectors and the people of Cork."

"We’ve been spoilt with what we’ve had on our doorsteps, the destinations we can access without having to drive to Dublin or Shannon."

"The most important thing, at this moment, is that people understand, and absolutely know the need for that airport to be fully functioning."

"The hotels and all businesses in Cork will fully support Cork Airport in any way that we possibly can," he said.

Fergal Harte, Chairperson of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation said that air access is vital for tourism recovery. “Every effort must be made to ensure the return of all Ryanair routes next spring and to safeguard the existing routes at the airport over the coming months. This is essential to avoid the risk of long-term damage to the tourism industry and the wider economy in the south of Ireland,” he said.