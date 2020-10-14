Budget failed to support Aviation workers - SIPTU

Cork and Shannon Airports will have access to an additional €10m in capital funding next year, but Budget 2021 has done little to support aviation workers, the State's largest trade union has said.

SIPTU Aviation Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan, said the “unspecified €10 million” allocated to the airports in yesterday's Budget will merely “scratch the surface” of what is required to ensure the future of Cork and Shannon Airports.

“Many thousands of families depend on the industry for their livelihoods and there is little or no support for workers in the airports, airlines or the other companies that make up the industry,” he said.

Prior to the pandemic, the aviation sector employed 40,000 people across the State's airports, airlines and other aviation businesses.

“Workers in the aviation industry across the country have suffered a huge loss of employment and a devastating decrease in working hours and earnings due to the collapse in passenger numbers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier this week, new figures released by The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) showed Cork airport handled less than 500 flights last month, compared to more than 2,000 in the same period last year. Shannon airport reported 557 flights, a 71.4% decrease in movements on last years figures.

A missed opportunity

SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin described Budget 2021 as “a missed opportunity” for the Government to support the sector’s employees and ensure there is a “functioning aviation industry” post-Covid.

Meanwhile, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said she welcomed the announcement but awaits further details as to what this will be allocated to and at what level for each airport.

Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes

“Given the impact of COVID-19 on our airports, capital support alone will not reignite the sector,” she said.

“Regrettably, there was no inclusion in the Budget for Opex support for Shannon Airport and given the critically low level of travel during the pandemic period this will be essential to ensure sustainability.”

“We request that a small element of the €2.2b contingency fund is utilised to address this shortcoming. The recommendations of the Aviation Recovery Task Force must also be actioned."

"We would hope that these issues will be addressed in the forthcoming National Economic Plan when it is published in November.”