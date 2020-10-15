Aer Lingus continues with its review on future of Cork and Shannon operations

Aer Lingus has said it is continuing with its review of the future of its operations at Cork and Shannon, the Irish Examiner has learned, increasing the pressure on the Government after Ryanair said it was closing its bases at the two airports over the winter.

Aer Lingus was the first of the two airlines to say, in late July, it was reviewing the future of the bases over the winter months, after its parent group IAG reported huge worldwide losses amid the Covid-19 crisis. It operates key services to Heathrow and Amsterdam from Cork Airport.

In a statement, Aer Lingus told the Irish Examiner that its review of its regional airports was continuing.

Including ground staff and cabin crew, Aer Lingus employs around 350 people at Cork and Shannon, more than half of that number at Cork Airport.

Like Ryanair, Aer Lingus had taken aim at the EU and the Irish Government for the way travel bans were being implemented in different countries across Europe.

It comes as Ryanair carried through with its review after warning in recent months that it too was deciding on the future of its bases at Cork and Shannon over the winter months.

It announced the winter closure of bases at Cork and Shannon, as well as at Toulouse.

Ryanair said it was also cutting the number of planes based in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Vienna over the winter.

Aer Lingus had said in the summer it was inevitable that the Covid-19 crisis for air travel would mean it would become a smaller airline as it investigated the viability of its bases at Cork and Shannon.

Aer Lingus had told staff in late July that the review of its operations in Ireland was "critical" to ensure that the airline would recover when the Covid-19 health crisis lifted.