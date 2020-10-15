Ryanair closes Cork and Shannon bases for winter

Ryanair is to go through with its threat to pull out of Cork and Shannon Airports for the winter.

No date has been given for the withdrawal as yet

Earlier this month the airline told Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that it would close its Cork and Shannon bases from October 26 for the winter season if the Government did not implement the EU traffic light system to allow for a return of international air travel.

It told Mr Ryan the Government should fully adopt the new EU travel list policy from October 13, which would allow Irish citizens/visitors unrestricted air travel to and from those regions of Europe which are classified by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) as green and/or amber.

Ryanair announced it would reduce its winter capacity from 60% to 40% in response to reduced bookings for October-December as flight restrictions have caused forward bookings in October to weaken slightly and materially for November and December.

The airline announced revised traffic figures totalling 38m passengers for the year but warned this could fall further if further restrictions are introduced and hit out at EU government management of air travel.

"While we deeply regret these winter schedule cuts they have been forced upon us by Government mismanagement of EU air travel," said Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

He added: "Our focus continues to be on maintaining as large a schedule as we can sensibly operate to keep our aircraft, our pilots and our cabin crew current and employed while minimising job losses.

"It is inevitable, given the scale of these cutbacks, that we will be implementing more unpaid leave, and job sharing this winter in those bases where we have agreed reduced working time and pay, but this is a better short term outcome than mass job losses."

Mr O'Leary warned of further redundancies as a result of the base closures but predicted a recovery in short-haul air travel with the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"There will regrettably be more redundancies at those small number of cabin crew bases, where we have still not secured agreement on working time and pay cuts, which is the only alternative.

"We continue to actively manage our cost base to be prepared for the inevitable rebound and recovery of short-haul air travel in Europe once an effective Covid-19 vaccine is developed," said Mr O'Leary.

As well as base closures in Cork and Shannon, the Toulouse operation in France has also been closed during the five-month period.

Ryanair also announced significant base cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

-Additional reporting by Press Association