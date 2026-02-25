Diageo cuts outlook in early challenge for new CEO Lewis

Diageo Plc cut its guidance for the second time this fiscal year as the British distiller struggles to revive demand in the US and China, in an early challenge for new Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis.

The maker of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky now expects full-year organic net sales to drop 2-3%, according to a statement on Wednesday. It had previously expected full-year sales to be flat to slightly down. Diageo will also reduce its dividend, and Lewis said he is working on an updated strategy for the group that it will reveal during the third quarter.