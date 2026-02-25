Glanbia lifts dividend and launches new €100m buyback despite profit squeeze

Irish food giant Glanbia launches a fresh €50m share buyback and reports 2.3% revenue rise, driven by strong cash flow and shareholder returns.
Glanbia produces protein products through its Optimum Nutrition brand.

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 07:31
Alan Healy

Glanbia has launched a fresh €50m share buyback plan as it reported a 2.3% rise in revenues for last year to just under $4bn (€3.4bn).

The Board of the Irish food nutrition giant has authorised €100m of share buybacks for 2026, with the first €50m tranche launching immediately.

Glanbia returned €197m to shareholders in the 2025 financial year, purchasing and cancelling 15 million shares, equal to 5.8% of the company’s share capital.

It is recommending a final dividend per share of 25.67 cent; representing a total 2025 dividend of 42.87 cent, a 10% increase on prior year.

Glanbia CEO Hugh McGuire
Glanbia CEO Hugh McGuire

Glanbia reported revenue growth across its three key divisions. CEO Hugh McQuarrie said performance was offset by record whey inflation.

"We generated excellent cash flow, with 91% operating cash conversion, allowing us to invest in our brands and ingredients and return cash to shareholders," he said.

"We increased our dividend by 10% and returned approximately €197m to shareholders via our share buyback programme. Today, we are announcing the Board has approved authority for an additional €100m of share buybacks."

Its flagship Optimum Nutrition division delivered revenue growth of 6.4% with double-digit growth in the second half of the year.

Glanbia's Performance Nutrition segment reported strong growth of more than 10% in the international segment. Its dairy section reported a decline in volume sales but strong demand for protein solutions and colostrum bioactives.

Glanbia share price is up more than 13% year to date with a market capitalisation of just under €4bn.

