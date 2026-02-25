All Blacks great Carlos Spencer departs Terenure College for personal reasons

Spencer said being away from his family has proved too tough
All Black great Carlos Spencer leaves Terenure College six months into the AIL season with the club fifth in Division 1A. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 11:04
PJ Browne

Terenure College have confirmed that Carlos Spencer has departed as head coach of the AIL club for personal reasons.

The high profile appointment of the All Blacks great was announced in May of last year. He leaves just six months into the AIL season with Terenure fifth in Division 1A, a point outside the play-off places. 

Donal Lenihan: Twickenham win turned the tide — but can France be stopped?

"I’ve found this decision very difficult given how much I’ve enjoyed the role at the club, but the pull from my family at home has been too strong," Spencer said in a statement released by the club.

"I have coached in clubs in Japan, South Africa and New Zealand and this is the first time without my family alongside me. I thought I was strong enough to do it alone with commuting at the right times, I wasn’t.”

Spencer led Terenure to victory in the Leinster Senior Cup at the start of the season. 

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club, particularly working and developing the players and coaches over the season," Spencer added.

"I will continue to be involved in the direction of the team for the rest of this season and look forward to our continued success. I would like to thank the management, coaches, players and supporters for welcoming me into their club and I look forward to coming back to Lakelands in the years ahead."

