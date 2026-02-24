Met Éireann rules out storm impacts but heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Wet and windy conditions are set to continue across Ireland this week, with Met Éireann warning that a frontal system on Thursday night will bring a spell of heavy rain and possibly strong winds nationwide.

However, the forecaster says it is unlikely that any storm will directly impact Ireland, despite severe weather elsewhere, including Storm Dave in the Atlantic and Storm Hernando in the United States.

Hernando made landfall in the US on Monday, dropping some 30cm of snow. The powerful blizzard brought travel to a near standstill for millions, with road closures, train services shut and around 5,700 flights cancelled across New York, Boston and Delaware.

Despite how unlikely it is that any storm will impact Ireland this week, a "frontal wave" on Thursday night will bring a "spell of wet and possibly windy weather."

"There is a small chance that this frontal wave will develop into a more impactful low-pressure system, but this is unlikely. Met Éireann will continue to monitor any possible developments over the coming days," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Tuesday started with rain and drizzle across the western Atlantic regions. It will remain mostly dry further east, with the odd spot of drizzle. Daytime temperatures will range between 10C and 13C.

Cloud will thicken later tonight, bringing some rain, though the east should stay largely dry at first. Rain will become more widespread overnight, with drizzle developing in the east and south. Mist and fog patches will form, but it will stay mild with lows of 7C to 11C.

Wednesday will start cloudy and wet, with rain clearing early in the morning. Scattered showers will follow in the afternoon, some heavy. Highs of 11C to 14C are expected.

Rain will gradually die out on Wednesday night, but it will "remain rather overcast."

Thursday will be largely cloudy with rain in the west and southwest. A heavy band of rain will move over southern counties in the afternoon, bringing heavy and persistent falls alongside strong, blustery winds.

It will remain very wet and unsettled on Thursday night, with heavy rain and very strong winds. Rain will become widespread for a time overnight before clearing from the south before dawn. Lows of 4C to 7C are forecast.

Friday will be cloudy with rain, heavy at times in the west. It will clear by the afternoon, with plenty of dry spells expected in the evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, current indications suggest unsettled conditions will continue, with rain — possibly heavy — on Saturday. Sunday will also see spells of rain, with temperatures on both days reaching 10C or 11C.