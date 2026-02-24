Apple to build Mac mini computers in US

Company made commitment to shift more manufacturing from Asia to US
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple on Tuesday said it will start building Mac mini desktop computers in Houston later this year, part of a push to do more manufacturing in the US.

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 15:51
Mark Gurman

Apple on Tuesday said it will start building Mac mini desktop computers in Houston later this year, part of a push to do more manufacturing in the US.

The company said the assembly would take place at the same site where it last year began producing servers for use in data centres to power its artificial intelligence features. As part of the latest announcement, the company said AI server production would also expand and that it’ll open a 20,000-square-foot facility for manufacturing training.

Today, Apple builds the vast majority of its Mac computers in Asia, including at facilities in China, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. But it has long built the Mac Pro, its lowest-volume Mac that it has discussed phasing out, at a facility in Austin, Texas. That programme has been plagued with issues since the first Made in America Mac Pro launched in 2013.

The Mac mini is still one of Apple’s lower-volume products, trailing more popular computers like the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac. But the Mac mini, which starts at $599, has seen newfound relevancy in recent weeks with users snapping them up to run AI software. Apple is working on a refreshed model for this year with a new chip, Bloomberg News has reported.

In the case of the Mac Pro, Apple has produced models for the US market in Texas and versions for other markets in Asia. That strategy is expected to continue for the Mac mini. The company doesn’t produce any of its high-volume products, including the iPhone and iPad, in the US, though its glass partner Corning now builds iPhone display components locally.

The latest move comes as part of a $600bn US investment that chief executive Tim Cook discussed in a public Oval Office meeting with US president Donald Trump last year. During the meeting, Mr Cook famously presented Mr Trump with a gold bar and a circular piece of glass that were built in the US.

“Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’re proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year,” Mr Cook said in a statement.

Critics have said Apple’s move to appease the Trump administration has crossed boundaries though the efforts have likely helped the company stave off significant tariff and device pricing headwinds.

In 2019, Mr Cook and Mr Trump held an orchestrated event to announce Texas-based Mac Pro manufacturing, which also drew ire. The Mac mini development, on the other hand, came by way of a press release and was far more low key.

Bloomberg

