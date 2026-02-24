Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars

Stripe has signed agreements with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer that values the company at €135bn.

Stripe, founded and run by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, said most of the funding for the tender offer would come from investors, including Thrive Capital, Coatue and Andreessen Horowitz, while the company would also use some of its own cash to buy back shares.

That valuation is up from the €91bn Stripe secured last year, underscoring its staying power as one of fintech’s most valuable companies even as it keeps investors waiting for any public market debut.

"Stripe remained robustly profitable, allowing us to continue investing heavily in product development as well as acquisitions," the Collisons said in their annual letter.

Detailing a strong year for the business, which has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, the digital payments giant said businesses running their system generated $1.9tn (€1.6tn) in total volume, up 34% from 2024, and equivalent to roughly 1.6% of global GDP.

Beyond payments, Stripe’s Revenue suite (comprising billing, invoicing, tax, and more) is on track to hit an annual run rate of $1bn (€0.8bn) this year.

"Our programmable financial services now power more than five million businesses directly or via platforms, including all of the top AI companies, many of the largest blue-chip companies (90% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average), most of the biggest tech companies (80% of the Nasdaq 100), and a significant fraction of freshly minted start-ups (25% of all Delaware corporations are now created with Stripe Atlas)," the brothers said.

Kareem Zaki, partner at Thrive Capital, said: "After a decade of partnership and seeing their work up close, we believe Stripe has built the premiere financial infrastructure stack for the internet economy, relied on by the fastest growing companies for payments, billing, fraud prevention, tax, and more.

"While their core business has never been stronger, we believe their most transformative chapters are being written right now. We believe Stripe's lead will only expand across the future of money movement due to their leadership in agentic commerce, stablecoins, and more."