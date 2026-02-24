Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars

That valuation is up from the €91bn Stripe secured last year
Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars

'Stripe remained robustly profitable, allowing us to continue investing heavily in product development as well as acquisitions,' the Collisons said in their annual letter.

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 14:39
Alan Healy

Stripe has signed agreements with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer that values the company at €135bn.

Stripe, founded and run by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, said most of the funding for the tender offer would come from investors, including Thrive Capital, Coatue and Andreessen Horowitz, while the company would also use some of its own cash to buy back shares.

That valuation is up from the €91bn Stripe secured last year, underscoring its staying power as one of fintech’s most valuable companies even as it keeps investors waiting for any public market debut. 

"Stripe remained robustly profitable, allowing us to continue investing heavily in product development as well as acquisitions," the Collisons said in their annual letter.

Detailing a strong year for the business, which has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, the digital payments giant said businesses running their system generated $1.9tn (€1.6tn) in total volume, up 34% from 2024, and equivalent to roughly 1.6% of global GDP. 

Read More

Payment firm Stripe in no rush to go public, Collison says

Beyond payments, Stripe’s Revenue suite (comprising billing, invoicing, tax, and more) is on track to hit an annual run rate of $1bn (€0.8bn) this year.

"Our programmable financial services now power more than five million businesses directly or via platforms, including all of the top AI companies, many of the largest blue-chip companies (90% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average), most of the biggest tech companies (80% of the Nasdaq 100), and a significant fraction of freshly minted start-ups (25% of all Delaware corporations are now created with Stripe Atlas)," the brothers said.

Kareem Zaki, partner at Thrive Capital, said: "After a decade of partnership and seeing their work up close, we believe Stripe has built the premiere financial infrastructure stack for the internet economy, relied on by the fastest growing companies for payments, billing, fraud prevention, tax, and more. 

"While their core business has never been stronger, we believe their most transformative chapters are being written right now. We believe Stripe's lead will only expand across the future of money movement due to their leadership in agentic commerce, stablecoins, and more."

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Healthcare services firm Uniphar records strong 2025 with revenue hitting €3bn  Healthcare services firm Uniphar records strong 2025 with revenue hitting €3bn 
Stuttgart, Germany, 09-22-2022: Mobile phone with logo of media company Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) on screen in front of Paramount submits higher bid for Warner Bros in bid to block Netflix
Aer Lingus to add flights on Cork to Glasgow route this summer Aer Lingus to add flights on Cork to Glasgow route this summer
Money
Stripe hits €135bn valuation as payment volume soars

Apple to build Mac mini computers in US

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited